When Dolly Children Foundation feted underprivileged children

Dolly Children Foundation in collaboration with Flourish Root foundation recently hosted an elaborate Christmas party for underprivileged children at Magboro area of Ogun State.

At PTEM private School compound, Okeafa, Magboro, Ogun State where the party took place, children under the foundation were treated to bouncy castle and Santa clause experience.

Speaking about the event, the founder of Dolly Children Foundation, Adedolapo Osutunyi said that throwing the party for the children became priority after they received over 100 letters from the children they cater for, telling them how bleak this Christmas would be for them because people they live with or depending on do not have enough to cater for them. Osuntuyi who studied Botany as her first degree said that after dreaming severally of helping children, she went further to study Child Health and Social Care in the United Kingdom.

After working as a social worker with foster homes in the UK, Osuntuyi said that she has better understanding on what each child in trauma needs. Added to the party thrills and gifts, the team made special Christmas dresses and shirts for the children. “COVID-19 struck and affected many families.

Children we work with wrote more than 100 letters to us telling us how boring this Christmas would be for them because people they live with or depending on do not have enough to cater for them. In our foundation, we focus on orphans that are living with relatives, caregivers or guardians.

“We work with children that are at risk of dropping out of school or have already dropped out of school. We try to put them back in schools by organising educational programs centered around helping them stay in school. We have reading clubs, summer coaching and other exciting things that private schools do that cannot be found in the public schools or the community.

We focus on communities that have high risk of children dropping out of school. And this Ibadan express way is a high risk area. There are still people living in mud houses here.

She further stated that orphans are always at the mercy of their caregivers and guardians. Most of their caregivers maltreat them and use them as slaves. “ We have cases of children that have sickle sell anaemia and they are sent to do hard labour at vulcanizer’s shop, fetch two drums of water morning and night. Most of them are not cared for at home. We have cases of children that eat once or twice in a week.

We try to change such narratives for them by taking up all their educational costs. Some of these children, their caregivers tell them that their destinies does not warrant them going to school,”she said.

The foundation boasts of robust feedback and monitoring team that check on the children twice a week.

