When Emeka Nwokocha met Phyno

Businessman Emeka Nwokocha yesterday met with music super star, Phyno at his Lagos residence where they spoke on the dangers of drugs and it’s effects on today’s youths.

Nwokocha stressed the fact that drugs have dimmed the lights of many shining stars of his generation as he identified films, indiscipline and poor mentorship as part of the problem.

Nwokocha promised to bring initiatives that will give hope to the youth and divert their attention to more productive things.

The duo also called on the government to create an enabling environment to aid productivity in the youth population.

