Arts & Entertainments

When Emeka Nwokocha met Phyno

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Businessman Emeka Nwokocha yesterday met with music super star, Phyno at his Lagos residence where they spoke on the dangers of drugs and it’s effects on today’s youths.

Nwokocha stressed the fact that drugs have dimmed the lights of many shining stars of his generation as he identified films, indiscipline  and poor mentorship  as part of the problem.

Nwokocha promised to bring initiatives that will give hope to the youth and divert their attention to more productive things.

The duo also called on the government to create an enabling environment to aid productivity in the youth population.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Flooding: Funke Akindele gifts Pa James new house

Posted on Author Edwin Usobor

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pa James, was recently the subject of discussion on social media after his home was sacked by flood for the umpteenth time. The film star’s residence which is located in Oke Isagun community of Oke Odo LGA in Lagos state had been sacked by flood and from photos shared on social media, […]
Arts & Entertainments

French police clash with attendees of annual Fête de la Musique

Posted on Author Reporter

  French police clashed sporadically with people attending music festivals in Paris and the western city of Nantes on Sunday, TV stations BFM and C News reported. Many cities in France were holding annual “Fete de la Musique” events, which were monitored closely by police to ensure people were complying with social-distancing measures imposed to curb the coronavirus, reports […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood loses veteran actress, Orisabunmi

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian film industry has lost another veteran Yoruba actor, Folake Aremu, popularly known as Orisabunmi. President of the Theatre Arts And Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr. Latin, confirmed her death on Wednesday morning. Latin disclosed that Folake Aremu gave her last breath on Tuesday night but didn’t […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica