When Enugu airport roared back to life

The Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu was finally reopened on Sunday, August 30 for flight operations. That was a year and six days after it was shut for infrastructure upgrade, and after missing completion targets twice. KENNETH OFOMA, in Enugu, reports

The journey to the reconstruction of the airport was characterized with twists and turns. The airport was officially commissioned as a full airport on 22nd October 1976 after it served as aerodrome for years. On being designated as an international airport, it was shut down for runway expansion and facility upgrade for several months in 2010.

Apparently due to poor quality of work, the airport almost degraded immediately. It was the terrible state of the runway that again prompted the announcement by the Federal Government through the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, recently that it planned to downgrade the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu or shut it down for runway rehabilitation.

The announcement triggered chain reactions and hullabaloo within and outside the country, especially from people of the South East geopolitical zone of the country. Sirika, during the 2019 Stakeholders’ Forum, in Lagos, said the Ministry had decided to shut the airport to enable the Federal Government work on the runway to avoid any major incident. He said: “We may downgrade Enugu Airport in terms of its status as an international airport. The runway is terrible.

I have been there three times, seen the governor of the state and told them what to do but nothing has happened. There is a market and an abattoir at the side of the runway and these attract birds. Recently, Air Peace suffered a bird strike and this affected the airline. Thank God there was no major incident.

“At the end of the runway, you have the government establishing a free trade zone at the centre. Enugu is to the East what Kaduna is to the North. When the government wanted to expand the runway to 60 metres long and 71 metres wide, there were few houses there and we were promised that they would be demolished and the owners compensated, so we can have the improvement but now they have built more houses.

Enugu would have to be closed down; that is the honest truth.” Eventually, the Airport was shut down on August 24, 2019 for major rehabilitation by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). By then, Sirika had been reappointed and elevated to full Minister of Aviation.

As expected, the development raised so much concern as it came close to the Yuletide period when people of the area were bound to return enmass for the Christmas break. A promise was made by the Aviation Minister that if funds were made available, the reconstruction work would be completed before the Yuletide.

Some leaders of South East paid a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari and sought special financial intervention to ensure speedy completion of the project. President Buhari graciously acceded to their request and approved N10 billion intervention funds for the project. Yet, the December completion deadline was missed. Another completion period was set for the Easter period (April 2020). Then in January 2020, the global pandemic, novel Coronavirus broke out. Some residents of Enugu saw the shutting down of the airport prior to the pandemic as a blessing in disguise.

They noted that given the travel history of people of the zone, the number of Coronavirus suspects in the zone would have been higher if the Airport, the only International Airport in the zone, was functional within the period. But on March 31 2020, the Federal Government announced the suspension of reconstruction work at the Airport. It said the action was in line with the containment measures being put in place against the

spread of Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. But as soothing as the words of the Aviation Minister sounded, the inability of the Federal Government to keep to the rescheduled work plan and completion date of the Airport became a source of worry to many Igbo interest groups and individuals. Even before the suspension of work as a result of the COVID-19 concerns, the Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji, had severally paid inspection visits to the Airport and at some occasions, lamented the slow pace of work. He even threatened that the House of Reps would move for the termination of the contract if the contractor fails to meet the completion and reopening deadline.

Nnaji represents Nkanu West/ Nkanu East constituency of Enugu State in the House of Representatives. But against all odds, the airport reopened on Sunday. President Muhammad Buhari who performed the reopening ceremony announced that the airport was next in line for concessioning in order to enhance its commercial viability and called on the people of the region to work with their son and Director General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Engr. Chidi Izuwa, to realize the concessioning programme.

President Buhari, who was represented by Sirika, disclosed that Prince Arthur Eze, an aviator and chairman of now dormant Triax Airline was among those showing kin interest in the concession. He said the billionaire oil magnet was already constructing a hotel in the airport which was nearing completion. “We are proud to testify that this project being commissioned today is indeed a testimony to Mr. President’s commitment to the repositioning of infrastructure in the country.

You may recall that the runway of this all important airport, which is vital to the economic development of South Eastern region and country at large, was in a very, very dilapidated condition, raising issues of safety concerns. “Today, therefore, my utmost gratitude goes to Mr President, President Muhammadu Buhari, for approving N10 billion to undertake the rehabilitation of the runway with other associated works.

“These works included but not limited to taxi way, link way, emergency operation centre, car park, entrance gate, perimeter fencing, perimeter road, terminal rehabilitation, toilet lounge, instrument landing system that will allow landing in bad weather, communication VSAT, etc. “I want to call on the people of the zone to take advantage of what your son, Engr. Chidi Izuwa has been doing in ICRC. Once, we are ready to concession this airport, to take advantage and join hands to obtain this concession for the good of us all.

I think the process has started. Of course, with Prince Arthur Eze, who is part of it and you know he is an aviator with Triax and I hope he will come back to aviation fully,” he said. The president stated that the airport was shut down due to safety and security concerns and that with the reopening for flight operations, the local flights will start immediately while foreign operations will commence from September 5, like other international airports in Nigeria. In a remark, Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, expressed gratitude to God for making the day possible and to Buhari for his unparalleled commitment for immediate upgrade of the airport during a visit of the South Governors and leaders to the president, who also approved the release of N10 billion for the project.

“The Enugu State government provided the required support including the following: complete removal of all encroachment on the airport facility, which resulted to the demolition and removal of a; five units of two storey building, b; 40 units of one story building; c, church cathedral structure; d, 85 bungalows; e, 15 shanties; f, 33 fancedgated empty plots of land; g, 438 shop malls at Orie Emene, Enugu. “Others are removal and relocation of 120 metre Enugu Broadcasting Service tv/ radio mast transmission station at Okpatu, in Udi Local Government Area, removal and relocation of Orie Emene market, construction of 1.3 kilometre asphalted road to the very high directional radio range measuring equipment, etc”.

The Chairman of South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, stated that the closure of the airport came with great pain but it was to save the life and property of the people, and thanked President Buhari for approving the special funding request of the South East governors and leaders and subsequent approval and release of N10 billion for the project.

Umahi said the lesson learnt from the airport rehabilitation and the ongoing 2nd Niger Bridge, Enugu-Port Harcourt Express way and other projects in the zone was that with dialogue and negotiation, the people of the zone will achieve all their heart’s desire from the present administration.

