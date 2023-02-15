When foundation for children with needs got bigger apartment

Background

One sector of human beings that people, even the government, do not actually remember or put into consideration adequately are the people living with disabilities. Incidentally, they are visibly living within us as in so many of them like in Bayelsa State, they are so many that they have formed an association to enable them fight for their rights. Of course they are also human beings with most of them being so intelligent except that they are disabled physically but not mentally. Aside a ministry known as ministry of women affairs, empowerment and social development which ordinarily supposed to take care of all the people living with disabilities but ironically not doing that as the owner of Larger Than I Developmental Foundation, Pastor Kemi Ogiemudia hinted Mega City that some of the government disability children were at her foundation. Also a school built by the government at the Opolo area of the state for the children has been abandoned, the reason why many of the children with disabilities are now under the care of Larger Than I Developmental Foundation.

Foundation’s history

Talking about the Larger Than I Developmental Foundation, a non-governmental organisation. The foundation was institutionalized in 2014 and has been in operation since 2007 to advocate for the betterment of the challenged children and children with special needs. And to enable them locate, obtain and use relevant and available resources like early clinical diagnosis and education services to enable the children to overcome social stigma and limitation so that they can live up to their potentials with a target audience of 0-12 years old. Although it has not been easy according to Pastor Ogiemudia, an Associate Pastor of Shepherds Vine Christian Centre, the foundation has been on top of their game seeing that these almost invisible portions of the society are taken care of.

Apartment

Just to continue caring for more children as they keep on coming, the founder recently got more space at the Okaka area of the state to enable the foundation to accommodate more children, have a medical facility among other things to keep the children going. At the commissioning ceremony of the apartments, the founder of the foundation who disclosed that day that it has not been easy running such an organisation, however, called on Bayelsa State Government and public spirited individuals to come to the aid of the foundation.

Challenges

The pastor said there was still so much to be done concerning the special needs of the children in the state. She stated that although the state government had helped in the past by giving them some bags of rice and other things, she said that still a lot needs to be done. Maintaining that taking care of special needs children is capital intensive, the founder, however, thanked some public spirited individuals that have supported in one way or the other. She said that the centre was inaugurated on September 26 2014 and since then the foundation has been taking care of Down syndrome kids by running a special kids centre to establish a school that admits mainstream children and special children. She said challenge wise; it is not easy financially, adding that: “There is no way you can succeed without God.

“There is so much to do. Special needs is a very expensive project so we need a health centre for the children. “It has not been easy but it is worth it. It has been a journey of eight years from 2014 to now. Apart from the ones we were doing before we registered the foundation in September 2014. “That was my 50th birthday and it happened to incidentally be the day my son died.

I don’t know how the thing worked like that the day I realised, I was like God you are amazing. “It was on the 26th of September that he died and that was the very day we inaugurated the foundation and since then from Down syndrome kids centre to special kids centre to now we have an academy comprising the mainstream school and special children.” On how she was able to pull through, she said: “I see that God actually makes it happen like that. When he wants you to do something, he gives you the experience. If he knows that you have a larger heart, he gives you that kind of situation so that you reach out to other people but a lot of people don’t understand why things happen like that. It is always for a purpose.” Explaining further on how people got to know about the foundation, she said: “We do sensitization on radio. We do training. Sometimes, we do inclusive plays for children like one of the autism days, we had outings for children in one of these play centres. It was very good. It was a party for children both special and regular. So we call it inclusive play.”

Challenge wise she said has not been easy at all but added: “There is no way you can succeed without God. It is just God.” Talking to the parents of the children Pastor Ogiemudia said: “For you to have a child with a disability is a privilege. It means God is counting on you. So we are celebrating them today. If your parents understand them better, there won’t be errors. “You should understand that disability is not a disease or an infection and they need us as much as we need them. Also we need to encourage them to do something for themselves because persons with disabilities need to do something for themselves. “Children with disabilities need a vocation. Some of them have not learnt academically like that but we still expose all of them to books. There is no child that comes larger than I that does not improve.” But giving testimony on how God used one of the partners to intervene during the time of putting the new apartment in order, she said: “I gave a testimony that somebody was just sitting down in her house in America when a friend that introduced us to her now called me asked me what project I was you doing and we were struggling with this. “We were praying thinking of what to do because the other side was getting small. We needed space. We had this place that was not put in place. She called and before you know it within a month, the money came and we were able to use it. “We have other monies that came in that we have been using but this one came as a lump sum and we were able to use it well to take the place far. “But there is so much to do. Special needs is a very expensive thing so we need a health centre for the children. “We have been sending proposals to the state government. We are actually waiting for a response because they know us already. We visited different offices for support. “And I know that one day, we will get that response. But for now we don’t have any such support. The Ministry of Women’s Affairs is very aware of us and we believe that one day we get something good from them. “We have been sending proposals to the state government. We are actually waiting for a response because they know us already. We have visited different offices for support. And I know that one day, we will get that response. “We have gotten some of the things they had for special children. They have given us some bags of rice but for any tangible support, we are waiting. We believe that it will come because they know we are here. They are actually part of us in the sense that some government children are in our school.

Partner speaks

Also speaking a partner, Doctor Grace Koroye, who said her daughter was a benefactor of the foundation because she had autism, said: “We noticed in the first two year the child couldn’t talk like others but he was very agile walking but he couldn’t talk. So we sort for medical help and he was diagnosed autistic.

“Since then he has had to attend special school. He shies away from his mates. He likes playing alone most of the time. We noticed that and we have had to adapt. “They live abroad and I go on holiday from time to time fortunately for them, they have special facilities to take care of special needs children.” She added: “Government took over his case over there. My second grand son is also a special needs child because he doesn’t talk as much as those others. He too has traces of autism because he likes being alone. “We saw it and we have been coping taking care of him but not as much as the one abroad. The one in Nigeria goes to school but he is discriminated upon. He is made fun of by his mates.

“I advise the government to do something about special needs children. I’m sure they have provision in their budget but implementation is the problem. “They may not want to set up a special school like this but government can partner with Larger Than I Developmental Foundation. Support them and provide accommodation for the foundation and support in whatever way they can so that they will take care of more children. “I pray that God will continue to give them strength to provide the resources to take care of these children. So for a foundation like larger than I who goes out to take care of special needs children, I give kudos to them.”

