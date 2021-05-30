When global relationships is Mbawuike’s passion

There are several Nigerians in Diaspora, making waves in their chosen fields of endeavour. Recently, Onwuka Nzeshi encountered one of them who has made tremendous inroads in the diplomatic and business circles.

The universe is governed by two eternal masters: reward and punishment. When a man has proven his mettle by his actions, he should be commended and given due regards. This will add impetus to his momentum, thus sustaining the tempo to carry on with the arduous task which the complex art of his work demands. This is the case with United States-based Nigerian, Paschal Okechukwu Mbawuike who has, for several years, attained great heights, bestriding Washington DC and Abuja, like a colossus.

A key stakeholder among Nigerians in the diaspora and a Washington power broker, Mbawuike is very shy and quiet, known to a few , yet a friend to many. He sits on the crest of a leading corporate entity, Cohen and Woods International, a Washington based, Africa-focused consulting firm, founded by Ambassador Herman J. Cohen, former Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, under former President George Bush (Snr).

Like many other Nigerians in the United States, he has remained a very quiet “rain maker.” Although he was off the radar for some time due to health challenges, he is back with more reasonable actions and remains the most sought after in making deals.

For many who may still be having difficulties in fathoming out why people go the length and breadth of every circumstance to have access to this young Nigerian, the answer is not farfetched: his relevance in global deal -making and his bold and resolute disposition not to take ‘No’ for an answer. He believes in business; you do not get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate for, as only the size matters.

Apart from the strong connections he has cultivated over the years among influential persons, in and out of governments around the world, Mbawuike has a nature that guards his valour to act in safety when dealing with the who’s who in the global community.

For several years, the deal maker has served Ambassador Cohen, as a Senior Vice President for Business Development and Strategy at Cohen and Woods. As you will recall, Ambassador Cohen played a key role in the US- Africa relations for over five decades, serving as US Ambassador to Senegal, Uganda and Congo DRC.

Under his watch as a former top US / Africa diplomat, he over saw to the peace process in Angola, between Jonas Savimbi and former Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos.

He also over saw the peace process in Mozambique, Ethiopia and Eritrea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. It was because of these efforts that he became a close friend of former Nigerian President, General Ibrahim Babangida.

Cohen, is regarded as the African Crown Prince, in Washington. He is a man who knows who to call and a man whose phone call from his office overlooking the Potomac River in Washington DC, will delay major decisions in most African capitals. A case in point, was about ten years ago, when Ambassador Cohen’s phone call, restored a US energy company, Hyper dynamics Corporation’s contract in Guinea Conakry, after it was kicked out of its exploration concession, due to some under table dealings, involving a Chinese Company.

Cohen is a founding member of the Corporate Council on Africa, a trade association that promotes trade between the United States and Africa. He is also a member of the Council on Democracy and has for several years, been a regular contributor to the Foreign Policy magazine.

As the CEO and President of Cohen and Woods International, apart from representing African government and companies in Washington DC, Ambassador Cohen has also represented US, British, Australian and Canadian Companies in Africa.

In recent times , because of the importance of electricity in the development of any economy, Ambassador Cohen represents and is a Senior Adviser to the biggest American British power company in Africa- Contour Global. The company is involved in power generation in Togo, Senegal, Rwanda and Nigeria. In Nigeria, they are involved in Coca Cola bottling plant, in Lagos and Benin City, while also looking at opportunities across Africa.

Mbawuike, the Amaimo Ikeduru born Imo State indigene, draws a lot of inspiration from Cohen’s towering influence both in the United States and across Africa.

After his secondary education at the Amaimo High School, young Mbawuike got engaged at the old National Electric Power Authority (NEPA) in Nigeria. At that early age however, his aspiration was to play a bigger role in the power sector.

In 1983, Mbawuike moved to Boston at the prompting of an uncle, a long time US citizen who had this messianic willingness assisting many of his kinsmen keen on living the American Dream.

While in Boston, Mbawuike was admitted to Chamberlain College and later Howard University Washington DC, where he read Political Science.

Mbawuike admits that for over 30 years, he has been fortunate and privileged to host very important Nigerian citizens coming into Washington DC.

The young Nigerian rising star enjoys the game of political influence and is a true and wonderful salesman, who also wants all Nigerians to put their hands on the deck to end insecurity in the country.

As he would say: “If you see something , say something” and that will assist the government to deal with the worsening insecurity in the country. He has also appealed to all for peace.

He says that he is fully committed to the Nigerian project, but he is not a member of any political party in Nigeria. Rather, he has friends, admirers and mentors across the board. In his own words, ‘Nigeria is our only country and we will not allow it to fail.”

Like this: Like Loading...