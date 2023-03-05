When God remembers you for good in this life, it is your turn to shine. You won’t need to struggle for anything. God’s invisible hands will work it all out for your good. You will be amazed and humbled and rejoice, coupled with peace of mind, protection and good health. How do we secure God’s attention for good? What does it mean when God remembers you? Does God forget you? Does God forget things or does He forgets His plans for you and those mighty vision He showed you? “And God remembered Rachel, and God hearkened to her, and opened her womb. And she conceived, and bares a son; and said ‘God hath taken away my reproach’; And she called his name Joseph, and said, The LORD shall add to me another son.” Genesis 30:22-24 (KJV). And yes, God can totally forget a person or a nation, believe you me. If there’s no chance of forgetting there won’t be the word ‘remembrance’, therefore God can forget people. Forgetting something or someone can also mean paying less attention to him, while remembering can also means paying full attention/ consideration. So God can give less consideration/ attention and He can also pay full attention/ considerations.

What to do to access God’s remembrance

1. Draw closer to God each and every day of your life. It’s logical that the more I’m closer to you, the better you will remember me for any good thing. The same applies to you and God, the closer you are to God, the fastest He remembers you. See what the Bible says:”James 4:8 (KJV) Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded.” A determined choice to daily live in fear of God and holiness, prayers, soaking up yourself in God’s word and doing the word of God are the keys to draw you closer and closer to God each and every day of your life. Make a commitment today, right now!! 2. Be Thankful and be Praiseful: if you are thankful, you will be full of God’s goodness. That is the word. Our daily praises and daily thanksgiving are great sacrifice beyond our understanding. These two things seems too easy and looks foolish but I tell you, they are the keys to longevity and prosperity, far better than murmuring and complaining. Here’s the what God says concerning thanksgiving and praises: “And at midnight Paul and Silas prayed, and sang praises unto God: and the prisoners heard them. And suddenly there was a great earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken: and immediately all the doors were opened, and every one’s bands were loosed.Acts 16:24-26. Let the people praise thee, O God; let all the people praise thee. Let the people praise thee, O God; let all the people praise thee. Then shall the earth yield her increase; and God, even our own God, shall bless us.Psm. 67:3, 5-6 3. Forgive others and Serve God with conscious commitment/ devotion: In the sight of God, an unforgiving person is a wicked person, his prayers cannot be answered, believe me. Here’s what God says about forgiveness and services: “And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also who is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses”. Mark 11:25 “He openeth also their ear to discipline, and commandeth that they return from iniquity. If they obey and serve him, they shall spend their days in prosperity, and their years in pleasures” .Job 36:10-12 “And ye shall serve the LORD your God, and he shall bless thy bread, and thy water; and I will take sickness away from the midst of thee. There shall nothing cast their young, nor be barren, in thy land: the number of thy days I will fulfil.” Exodus 23:25-26. This light has come your way today, please walk in it each and every day of your life and watch God turn that ugly situations turned around for your good.

