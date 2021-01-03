Body & Soul

When Goldberg revamped popular Cultural Centre, in Ibadan

As part of its efforts to deliver quality enjoyment to consumers, Goldberg Lager, has completed the renovation of the Cultural Centre at Mokola, Ibadan. Unveiled at an exclusive event on Saturday, December 19, 2020, the Regional Business Manager, Nigerian breweries, said: “It is my pleasure to declare the cultural centre open, for the enjoyment of the public. This one time dilapidated monument has received a complete facelift.”

“We Invite families and friends to come and experience the newly commissioned recreational centre, which now has ultra-modern relaxation facilities for the enjoyment of everyone in Ibadan.”

In his remarks, the National Trade Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Funso Ayeni expressed appreciation to the people of Oyo State for their support over the years adding that Goldberg will continue to deliver more enjoyment to residents and visitors of the state.

Ori-oke, the ultra-modern recreational facility now comes complete with an elevated experience that includes a cluster market, standard car park, a new central gate, stencil branding/permanent visibility and many more.

Offering unique experience which is a destination for relaxation, fun and excitement Goldberg is a brand that celebrates and associates with not just the cultural beliefs of the people, but also believes in keeping values and traditions alive and fresh as a way to shape the future.

This is why the brand embarked on the make over of the popular facility. Goldberg Lager, Nigeria’s leading mainstream lager brand renowned for initiatives which highlight the beauty of tradition and culture.

Our Reporters

