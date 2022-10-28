When INC united to chart a way forward

Perception

The 2023 general election is around the corner and the Ijaw Nation Congress (INC) cannot afford to stay with hands akimbo this time, bearing in mind that the most controversial resource that hypes the economy of the country comes from their region. And most of the problems being faced in Nigeria today start from politics to resource control, sharing of the national cake and all that is a result of this black gold. For once, the region that feeds the whole nation had a chance to produce the number one citizen of the country but both external and internal forces couldn’t allow him to perform optimally and even complete his tenure to the fullest. Of course, it is only by miracle this time that the presidency will come back to the South-South looking at the scenario and with the mentality of a section of the country that they are born to rule.

IJC’s role

With this and all other challenges, the IJC central zone recently organized a unity and sensitization town hall meeting to chart a way forward. At the town hall meeting, issues concerning the upcoming election, the water resources bill, and Ijaw unity among others were discussed. Declaring the programme open, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, called on politicians of Ijaw extraction to defend the unity and interest of the Ijaw ethnic nationality at all times. He said the collective interest of the Ijaw nation was more important than the political ambition of any politician. Represented by his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the governor reminded the politicians that they were first Ijaw people before becoming members of political parties He, therefore, insisted that the corporate interest of Ijaw land must continue to supersede the personal interest of its sons and daughters anywhere in the world. Governor Diri noted that the existence and survival of the Ijaws as a people in Nigeria are being threatened and urged all stakeholders of the Ijaw nation to stand up, speak and defend the truth.

Disrespecting Ijaws

Decrying the disrespectful attitude towards political and traditional rulers in Ijawland, called on community leaders to complement the government’s security efforts by promptly reporting crime and criminality in their various domains to relevant authorities for action. Encouraging the youths to see dignity in labour as a launch pad to success, governor Diri advised them to venture into profitable and legitimate activities to become self-reliant and earn a decent living, rather than go cap in hands begging for handouts. He said, “I want to encourage our politicians to believe, play and remember that, first of all, we are Ijaw people before we became members of our various political parties. “It is only then, we can protect the Ijaw interest and not our partisan interest because we cannot work within the remits of our political interests to achieve our collective goal as a people.

Traditional rulers

‘ roles “To our traditional rulers, we must report crime and criminality in our domains to relevant authorities for action. For our youths, a hero is not the one who kills his brother but one who faces and conquers external aggressors. “Until we recalibrate our attitude towards respecting our traditional rulers, they will not get enough respect. I call on us to elevate our respect and calibrate the respect that we attach to our traditional rulers because that is the beginning of wisdom. That is the beginning of the respect we want other people to give to us.”

Reasons for sensitisation

The president of the IJC, Benjamin Okaba, explained that the sensitization meeting of stakeholders was necessitated by an existential threat to the legitimate interest and resources of the Ijaw nation. He said the Ijaw people had never been and would not be part of any Biafra or Oduduwa republic, warning that the Ijaws have what it takes to stand as a country in the event of any breakup of Nigeria. He described the Ijaw nation as a nation blessed with abundant natural resources and capable and hardworking people but said that it is being subjected to deprivation and marginalization over the years by the Nigerian nation. The president noted further that the Ijaw nation is currently surrounded by those perpetuating evil and called on all to be very careful and vigilant. Finally, the president declared that no other group or agitators will add one inch of Ijaw Nation land to their map as we are a nation by ourselves, with defined territorial boundaries.

Dakolo preaches peace

In his keynote address, his Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama kingdom and chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, who spoke on the security of the Ijaw Nation, noted that the current security situation in the Ijaw nation and the country at large has taken a very dangerous dimension. He condemned the spike in kidnapping, piracy, armed robbery, and cultism in the Ijaw nation and seeks an end to these vices. King Dakolo called on traditional rulers to take full custody of their domains and also urged them to imbibe the spirit of reconciliation decrying the way the wealth of the Ijaw nation has been taken away since 1958 and given to others, while the Ijaw people are left to wallow in poverty and deprivation. He emphasized the need to make Ijaw Nation secure and safe from external aggression.

Essence of networking

In her paper presentation on Ijaw unity, Rosemary Aken John Oduene said, “We have to engage the leadership of the Ijaw national congress because as we all know there are lots of responsibilities tied to their office and so far we can see that they are trying along with other ethnic nationalities in respect to the proposed waiter resources bill which is not favourable to the people of the coastal Niger Delta.

“Other Ijaw socio-cultural organizations should form a coalition to work towards issues like this that attract international standards and the government for our people. “I talked about my worries about the recent change in the NNPC. As we all know, the Ijaw people have no role to play there, the Niger Delta people are not even represented on the board. How can people own these resources there is no representation and nobody seems to be talking. “Nobody has drawn the attention of even the team players to say these things you people have done is wrong and a total injustice to the people of this ethnic group that produce the bulk of these crude and gas that you seat on to mediate or champion as a group.

Support needed

“So for me, we need more organizations both the Ijaw and other sister ethnic nationalities to come together to a drawing board and begin to work around ourselves and to draw the attention of this injustice that is done to our people. “Most of these things they do in this nation are concealed like the water resources bill. In 2020 the bill was not in circulation but copies were given to members of the House of Representatives we were able to get a copy so that we will be able to point out the grey areas that are not likely to benefit our people. But today, now we have a driving vehicle, the INC. “They should be taking up some of these responsibilities. That water resources bill wasn’t made public. It was only made public at the time of implementation. So like that where does the INC come in? We are what we are because things never get to us our representatives up there. Moreover, they disassociate themselves from our people back here after being elected. “For PIA, there a lot of agitations going on and it will even get to the international court except the Niger Delta and Ijaw people decided to go their way, then there will be peace.”

Stakeholders’

involvement In his welcome address, the chairman of the INC, central zone, Dr Doodei Week, said the meeting was convened to bring critical stakeholders together to brainstorm on contemporary issues bordering on the unity, security and prosperity of Ijawland. He added that the meeting would also provide an opportunity to sensitize the Ijaw people on the planned digital national population census, arguing that the current population figures did not reflect the true population of the Ijaws, being the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria. He emphasized the importance and need for sensitization of the Ijaw Nation in the face of current realities. He also wished everyone a successful deliberation. At the end of the town hall meeting, the INC came up with a communiqué which read out conditions to attract Ijaw votes by presidential candidates of political parties.

Constitutional impact

The INC president also constituted a political engagement council to pursue the mandate. The chairman of the council, with all NEC members, three nominees from each zone, one nominee from each chapter and one nominee from each recognized Ijaw association are members. The council’s terms of reference include aggregating and promoting the Ijaw National interest, negotiating with the presidential candidates of the various political parties, lobbying the presidential candidates for a review of revenue allocation for host communities of oil and gas, lobbying for restructuring of the country based on the principle of true federalism, lobby for the creation of more Ijaw states and for any other interest of the Ijaw Nation. The meeting urged traditional rulers to take effective control of their domains and to check the current spike of insecurity in the Ijaw Nation adding that the Ijaw Nation is contiguous with defined territorial boundaries and can never be a part of any other group(s) or agitations.

Strong will

The Ijaws in strong terms condemn the re-introduced water resources bill and called for the amendment of the PIA and insisted that the 3% provision for host communities, the definition of host communities as any area in Nigeria and beyond, which may include Niger republic, and the allocation of a whopping 30% provision for the exploration of frontier basins in the PIA as totally unacceptable to the Ijaw nation. That the Ijaw Nation frowns at the delay by the federal government in resolving the issues concerning the Niger Delta development commission (NDDC) and called for the immediately re-composition of a substantive board for the NDDC, in line with the NDDC act. The meeting also resolved to sound a note of warning to people of other ethnic nationalities perpetrating insecurity in Ijaw territories nationwide and to inform them not to misconstrue the hospitality of the Ijaw people as a weakness.

