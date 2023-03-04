When it comes to quality music, count me in–Zadok

Nigerian singer, Zadok Aghalengbe, otherwise known as Zadok, has expressed confident about his ability and capacity as a musician, saying he is the best in the game when it comes to delivering quality music. The singer who recently released the Preacher of love EP, stated he is riding on the wave of the success of his EP, noting that he has been getting positive feedbacks suggesting that music has a place in his heart. According to Zadok, the music industry has its demands but with the combination of his team and numerous fans backing him, the journey will be fruitful. Also speaking about his plans as the year rolls by, he disclosed that he has an EP that is currently making waves, adding that he wants to build on the momentum. “The EP is actually an expression of what is going to come. So, I just put out different styles and types of music that I would always be putting out. You know I want to do classical music and that is what I am doing right now.” On what inspired the project, he said “I basically was just true to my sounds; what I did was just fusion.’’ Furthermore, Zadok assured fans that the EP is the first of many great projects from him, while also hinting about an upcoming album. “Next for me is an album, that will be next year. My producer and I are already working. As I said, we have a lot of songs in his studio. It’s just for us to collate everything.”
