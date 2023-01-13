When journalists converged on Yenagoa to discuss 2023 General Election

Background

It is said journalists are the mirror of the society as such the fourth estate of the realm. Of course that is why one wonders how the world would have been if there were no purveyors of information from the source to the audience. That is why no matter what, the importance of the carriers of these information whether negative or positive cannot be swept under the carpet because they also bring feedback from the source to the audience. It is also a common knowledge that journalists have contributed a lot to the advancement of good leadership all over the world including the advancement of democracy. They have also helped in holding leaders and leaders alike accountable especially as it concerns the misappropriation of funds meant for the public and have helped in telling the public the good works of some of them doing well.

Stakeholders

Bearing that in mind, the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigerian union of journalists Bayelsa State Council aside doing their normal routine of reportage initiated an annual lecture where they gather people together yearly using one topic or another to impact on the society. Initiated by a onetime Chairman of the chapel and now Director New Media to the Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Kola Oredikpe, the annual lecture series has ran for complete seven years with the 2023 edition making it the eight one and with different topics bordering on security, education, maritime, oil and gas among others with the 2022 topic bordering on the 2023 election.

Essence of lecture

With the 2022 FCC annual lecture topic, ‘Ensuring Free and Fair Elections in the Face of Security Challenges’, the lecture once again helped to set agenda for election stakeholders. The lecture committee headed by Samuel Ese brought in people grounded in election matters like Prof. Solomon Ebobrah, director, Institute of Niger Delta Studies, Wilfred Ifogah, Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bayelsa State, who came and dissected the topic to the understanding of the attendees.

Owolabi’s presentation

In his welcome speech, the chairman of Federated Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ Bayelsa State, Tife Owolabi, as media practitioners, despite the harsh economic and social conditions, the media have consistently provided platform for socio-economic and political discourse. He said: “We are unmindful of some clear show of indifference by some actors, but we are not deterred and we have continued to provide the voice for those issues in the stories of Bayelsa journey. “While these indifferent actors make it a past time to blame the media practitioners for their failure in the polity, we are proud to tell you that the national dailies in the state have shown apolitical posture to issues and delivered on the ethics provided for journalistic practice in the state and nationwide. “Our lecture series have impacted on the practice of journalism, politics and social interactions in the state. We want to only call on socio-economic and political actors in the state to improve upon their partnership disposition towards the media practitioners in the state. “Last year, we dealt on security in the marine and oil sectors with\ focus on the need for a symbiotic relationship among key stakeholders.“ Today, we are here to discuss political transition in the polity. “Even though the Bayelsa governorship poll is slated for November, 2023, the political transition at the federal level has started. “Political actors have started dancing and the people are watching.”

Diri’s support

Speaking earlier, Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Bayelsa State, Ayiba Duba, who represented Governor Douye Diri in his remarks thanked the FCC for sustaining the annual lecture series. He described the theme of the lecture as apt considering the experiences of previous elections in Nigeria. He advised politicians to provide the dividends of democracy to their constituencies maintaining that it not how long one stays in a position but the impact made that matters. Duba said: “It is not how many terms you did but the impacts that you made that matter. “By the way, no politician is trained to be a politician. We are not running a monarchy where people are coming from birth to take over their father’s seats. No. “The journalist you see today will tomorrow be a politician. There is no entry level requirement. It is just for you to make up your mind and you are one. “But unfortunately these same people we are paying for to make sure that there should be free and fair elections, when things come to term and they find somebody who is doing things genuinely, that is who they will call a weakling. “The question of free and fair election is about us as Nigerians. “When a community tells a stranger who registered in their community not to vote, is it the electoral umpire that is doing that? “INEC staff who collaborates with the people to rig election. Are they not humans? INEC is an organization filled with human beings who are doing what they are doing. “We are the ones causing the problems. If we decide to say enough is enough, this issue of free and fair election will be achieved. “That is why, I urge INEC that whatever you spent from our common resource to organize the coming elections, you should not come back to tell Nigerians that those structures do not exist. “Nigeria does not need new laws because the laws are there but are we obeying the laws? Are the enforcers of these laws enforcing the laws? “Are the interpreters of these laws interpreting the laws? Is it the law that is the problem or the people who are interpreting the law? he asked.

Guest lecturer

The Director, Institute for Niger Delta Studies in the Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Bayelsa State, Prof. Solomon Ebobrah, who was the guest lecturer at the eight annual lecture said that the spate of insecurity and rampant attacks on the facilities of independent national electoral commission in some parts of the country was a major threat to free and fair election in 2023. Ebobrah said the security threats have affected free campaigns and the voter’s registration as well as ongoing distribution of permanent voter’s card (PVCs), thereby hampering the principles of free and fair election. The academic don urged security operatives to be directed at protecting the voters and not people in government urging other important personalities to guide against voter’s apathy during the next general election. He said: “Free and fair election will require credible voter’s registration processes. “Now INEC said they have successfully completed voter’s registration. I don’t know whether the exercise is credible in South East because we all know that if you go to the South East, at least some part of it, as soon as there is INEC banner, there is something like a bomb, or unknown gunmen will suddenly appear. “Now I don’t know how many people are so committed to electoral process in Nigeria that they will risk their lives to go outside and register to vote. “By the way, from the perspective of insecurity, it is very easy like we are seeing the threat that anybody that comes out to vote, he is finished, whether it’s is true or not, it’s released into the media space and so everybody will be afraid for their lives. “International law requires that elections in this country must be free and fair. Election must involve participation, informed participation. “Competition during election must be genuine. We must have a situation that you see we are in a democracy and everybody must be free to compete. “Elections in Nigeria whether consciously or unconsciously, are super expensive. “If you are not in a particular category, there is absolutely no way that you can participate.

“Candidates or their parties should be able to freely campaign to have free and fair election. Now how many candidates will have the audacity to campaign in certain regions in this country? “At the moment, the security situation is such that it is almost impossible for effective campaign to take place in certain parts of the country.

INEC’s position

Also speaking, INEC head of Voter’s Education and Publicity in Bayelsa State, Wilfred Ifogah, said the security situation in any part of the country does not stop the commission from conducting election. He said the commission has put the necessary modalities in place to conduct free and fair election in 2023.

He said: “This thing we are talking about concerns everybody. “Even the ad hoc staff that wants to work wants to know how much INEC will pay. “A times when they ask me these questions when I try to sensitize them, I tell them do you know that what you are doing is your contribution to nation building?

“What we give you is transport for your inconveniencies but yet you are looking for something that can even buy you a car. “So, how am I sure that when you get there and you are induced, you will not change your mind? “So you find out that these things are not just INEC alone. It is a mindset that everyone has to change. Even from us journalists, from our reporting situation you might think that you want to have that traffic situation from your reporting just because most of us don’t understand. Then dissemination of information is another thing. In his vote of thanks, the lecture Committee Chairman, Samuel Ese, thanked all for coming and sponsors who made the annual lecture possible.

