When Kalu took empowerment home

In continuation of his programmes to empower his constituents, the Senate Chief Whip and a former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu recently visited home. He was at one of the five local government areas that make up his Abia North Senatorial District, Isikwuato, where he gave out some items to the people of the area. Kalu believes representation of the people is not about noise making, as Igbeaku Orji reports from Umuahia

Aside numerous road rehabilitation and construction, electricity and water projects attracted by the Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, for the people of Abia North, the direct touch empowerment has accentuated the narrative of representation in the district.

Before Kalu became the Senator for Abia North, the people hardly knew who their senators were except in the news. They never had the feel or benefits of having an altruistic representative. Kalu, through his empowerment programmes and quality representation has made previous efforts pale into insignificance. It appears as if Abia North Senatorial District never had a people minded senator.

Kalu has attracted road rehabilitation to Isiugwu and Abia communities in Ohafia Local Government Area. He also attracted the ongoing rehabilitation of Amuke –Asaga-Ohafia road. The motorised borehole project is currently working to provide water for Ebem Ohafia after many years without success. The people of Umunneochi have Senator Kalu’s electricity project just as Acha in Isuikwuato council area enjoy their rehabilitated road.

The list is endless. Yet, it appears as if it is just the beginning. Today, across the five local government areas in his constituency -Arochukwu, Bende, Isuikwuato, Ohafia and Umunneochi- that make up Abia North senatorial district, Kalu has made indelible imprimatur in the areas and personal lives of the people.

Kalu had made it clear in a radio programme recently, that he is not a noise making Senator; that a productive senator is not judged by the number of times he spoke on the floor but by the results he procures for his people.

“I am not a noise making Senator. I am sent to the Senate to get result.” Last week, Senator Kalu distributed another 350 motorcycles, 200 sewing machines and other empowerment kits to Isuikwuato Local Government Area, barely one month after he distributed 400 motorcycles and 150 electricity generating sets to his Umunneochi Local Government Area constituents. In addition, the Abia North Senator has extended several empowerment items to his constituents ranging from financial grants to motorcycles and sewing machines.

The former Abia State governor, while distributing the items to the beneficiaries in Mbalano, Isuikwuato Local Government Area, said the empowerment was in line and continuation of what he did in Umunneochi Local Government Area.

He assured the people that the remaining local government areas would benefit in the near future. He restated that the gesture was part of efforts to fulfill his campaign promises of improving the living standards of the people of Abia North in particular.

The Abia State APC leader also declared that part of the idea behind the empowerment was to support the mobility of the youths and provide motivation in their farming activities, as well as reduce the rate of unemployment and over-dependence among youths.

He expressed hope that such motivations will encourage productivity in the communities. Also speaking, the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency and Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives, Lady Nkiruka Onyejeocha, who described Senator Kalu as “my mentor, “ also said the empowerment was the beginning of what the people would benefit as they remain steadfast in their support for the APC and its candidates.

She also described Senator Kalu as, “father of the youths, husband of the widows and pioneer of youth empowerment.” According to the lawmaker, the empowerment was a fulfilment of the promise made during electioneering campaign “that we will always come back to you. We are grateful to Orji Uzor Kalu, our senator.

This is just the beginning. By the time we take you further, you will be tired of empowerment. We don’t play politics with peoples’ lives. My senator is passionate about the downtrodden and how to move Nigeria and Abia North to the next level.” She assured the people that as their representatives, they will continue to remember them and urged them to be patient as the empowerment would definitely get to everyone who should benefit.

On the local government elections scheduled for December, Onyejeocha urged APC members and supporters to be guided by the conditions outlined by Senator Kalu as the leader of the party, for participation, adding, “this time, the votes will count.” Commenting on the empowerment, the Abia State Chairman of the OUK Movement, Engr Ndukwe Orji Agu, said the empowerment was an aspect of Senator Kalu’s selfless political ideology. He explained that the ideology targets the grassroots as demonstrated by the event at Isuikwuato.

“This is in addition to other projects like road constructions. From what we heard, the Acha road and other palliatives are also being carried out at the instance of the senator. And what we have seen today, the motorcycles certainly will be deployed either for commercial purposes or help the beneficiaries do their businesses at the ward and local government levels and by so doing, the micro economy of the place will grow, which will impact the economic wellbeing of the people.

“ Among the beneficiaries are, Mr Eberebe Emeka, a plumber from Ovim ward 2 in Isuikwuato Local Government. His excitement and joy knew no bounds as he was given a brand new motorcycle. “I am so happy as you can see. I thank God for using Senator Kalu to change my life.

I didn’t believe it was possible because we have had senators before even from our place here but never saw such a thing.” He said the motorcycle will help him in his plumbing work. Also, Mrs Cecilia Onuoha, from Acha ward 5, also in Isuikwuato council area, who received a sewing machine, showered encomium on Senator Kalu for changing her life with the sewing machine. “I am a widow with one child. I have been struggling to cater for myself and my child. It has not been easy.

Now, I will augment with this machine. God will bless Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.” Mrs Okereke, who got a sewing machine, could not hide her excitement. “I am happy and grateful. God will bless and reward Orji Uzor Kalu.” Mr Princewill Ikechukwu Ukennaya said he was not surprised because he knew what Kalu was capable of doing.

But on the other hand was surprised because no one had touched their lives like Senator had done. “After all, he is not the first senator we have had in Abia North but definitely the first to positively touch our lives in a personal level.”

Mrs Esther Orji said the gift of a sewing machine was not the first time Kalu had touched her life. “In 2003, he was instrumental to my pilgrimage to Jerusalem. I thank God again for this gesture through him. God will surely bless him.”

