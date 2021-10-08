When Lawan led NASS to Ekiti to preach peace

ADEWUMI ADEMIJU reports on how the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, seized the opportunity of a recent event in Ekiti State, where he was conferred with a chieftaincy title to preach peace to Nigerians

Peaceful coexistence, unity and understanding have been identified as solutions to rising insecurity and other challenges Nigeria is faced with. The Senate President, Ahamad Lawan, made this disclosure during a recent visit to Ekiti State. Lawan also declared that determination and patriotism of every citizen in Nigeria are sacrosanct in ensuring that the country overcomes the present turbulent period and for it to emerge victorious from the peril of ethnicity threatening its unity. According to him, this would go a long way in enabling Nigeria to conquer the various challenges bedeviling development and economic progression. Lawan noted that Nigeria’s founding fathers came from different constituencies, background, religious inclinations with the sole determination to make the country an exemplary model in terms of unity in the continent.

Lawan added that the leaders worked together in love, common purpose, oneness, irrespective of their different background to achieve the democratic process, Nigerians are enjoying today. The Senate President, therefore, decried the deviation from the norms of the past leaders and posited that Nigerians do not have a choice than to go back to the drawing board and follow the laid down process of the past leaders, so that the country can move forward.

He declared that any form of insecurity be it terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, killings have no place in the progress of the country. Consequently, he expressed the determination of the 9th National Assembly, which he presides in tackling all forms of insurgency and economic setback incapacitating the country and the citizens in various forms.

He disclosed that extensive positive collaboration exists between the legislature and the executive arm of the government to up the game, while enjoining Nigerians to see one another with the spirit of oneness in the interest of the nation.

Lawan urged Nigerians to at all times consider every part of the country, wherever they are in the six geopolitical zones as homes, giving the assurance that patriotic mindset of citizens will enable success for the country, while at the same time, citizens succeed in their different areas of endeavour.

The Senate President spoke in Ado Ekiti, when he led over 30 senators, including the senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, to Iyin Ekiti in Ekiti State. Lawan, whom represents Yobe North at the upper chamber of the National Assembly, was conferred with a chieftaincy title of Akorewolu of Iyin Ekiti by the traditional ruler of the community, Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaye, during an event to commemorate the first anniversary of his coronation. The Senate President, who used the opportunity to disclose that the National Assembly has endorsed a bill for establishment of a Medical University in Iyin Ekiti, promised to influence a speedy approval of the institution by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Expressing gratitude to the Iyin Monarch on the chieftaincy honour, the Senate President said: “The Ninth Senate has done what we need to do to make Nigeria great. Our leaders, who set a vision for the country came from different constititucies, backgrounds, religious inclinations, but they had a vision that Nigeria should be the best in Africa.” He added: “Challenges were faced, but those leaders dealt with some of them and subdued them. Other subsequent leaders also had a vision to make Nigeria a country that will be progressive, develop. Today, we are facing some challenges like our former leaders did; we are also dealing with these challenges.

The present Senate is dealing with the challenges facing the country despite our political and religious differences. “Now that we are facing security challenges all over the country, political, religious and traditional leaders must come together. Whether the problem is predominant in the North- West, North-East, South-West or South-East, all hands must be on the deck to resolve these challenges.

As a matter of urgency, we should come together as a people and deal with these challenges, most of them if not all of them and make Nigeria a great country. No part of Nigeria can entirely face the problems confronting the country and tackle them all.

“The Senate had passed a bill establishing Medical University here in Iyin Ekiti through a bill sponsored by Senator Bamidele. I will make sure I lobby President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill, so that the university can take off in time”. Addressing his community, Senator Bamidele said he would never leave any stone unturned in ensuring that he attracts dividends of democracy to Ekiti State. He commended the leadership of the Ninth National Assembly on “concerted efforts and glowing passion to bring development to all the 109 senatorial districts across the nation.”

Bamidele further applauded the Senate under Lawan’s leadership of for granting the bill for the establishment of the medical university in his hometown, saying this has further buttressed the fact that the present National Assembly is committed to work for Nigerians. He, therefore, expressed confidence that President Buhari would grant expeditious approval for the establishment of the Federal University of Health and Medical sciences in Iyin Ekiti. Also speaking, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Farouq Yahaya, who also accompanied the Senate President to Ekiti, disclosed the readiness of the Nigerian Army to secure the nation. He, however, enjoined all and sundry to take security as a collective business.

“The armed forces are doing their best to secure the nation and we will continue in the task of making Nigeria free from this present situation. Security is a business of everybody, all stakeholders, particularly the community leaders. It is the responsibility of every Nigerian, so we appeal to Nigerians to join us in the task of securing the nation. “We are ready to work with other sister agencies to secure our nation. We are also tapping from the experiences of those who served before us in the armed forces to guide us in the present task of securing the nation,” Yahaya said. The Iyin monarch, Oba Ajakaye, said Lawan was found worthy of the chieftaincy because “he is is a good representative of the people, not only the people of Yobe State but the entire Nigeria.

He is a detribalized Nigerian, someone who has sacrificed his entire life working for humanity.” The monarch, whom stated that peace and unity have been his priority and watchword since he ascended the throne, added that there will be no development when there is no peace. His words: “At my installation, I said my priority and watchword will be ‘peace and unity.’

This is because there can be no development without peace, and a house divided against itself cannot prosper… On this occasion of the first anniversary of my installation, I am happy to announce that new chiefs have been installed to decentralize the process of conflict resolution and encourage the advantages of power devolution from the palace, all the way to the various districts and quarters. This is how we are engineering our traditional institution to put it in a good stead to better address the issues of peace and unity of the town.”

