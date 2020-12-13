When live lounge hosted Don Jazzy, other celebs to a night of alternate sound

Live Lounge is one of the many hospitality businesses that opened its doors within this pandemic year and have continued to thrive against all odds.

Rated as one of the foremost live entertainment lounges and novel spots on Victoria Island, Lagos, saw its luck looking up when they hosted one of Nigeria’s biggest record label boss, music producer and the CEO of Main Record, Don Jazzy which happened to be his birthday.

The same night, Live Lounge welcomed The Alternate sound band members to treat the elite guests to good music. Admirers of the setting say it is like magic and this may be the reason, big shot like Don Jazzy could not resist.

Speaking about the music night, Life style journalist and fashion entrepreneur, Latasha Ngwube who was one of the guests said that it was more of an epic night with top celebrities in attendance to witness great music and ambience.

“Its not just the setting, the total package enables you to receive that elevated VIP reception, deserving of the star that you are. As soon as you enter through the gates, you’re sucked into a sanctuary for music, culture, and interior alike.

Then there are a few charming booths where you could huddle with your best mates to listen to beats and enjoy a good goss or even the sofas situated by rustic walls, where you clink whiskey glasses whilst smoking cigars. Yes, I am drawn to this ambience,” she said.

The lounge played host to the first comedy club in West Africa; “Laugh Out LiVE!”, a show headlined by ace comedian Basketmouth, which sets the tone for a month of laughter as notable comedians -Seyi Law, Buchi, Short Family set to herald the first show of the season on Wednesday 9th December.

Come 16th, 23rd and 30th of December, the comefy club will feature comic legends; Gandoki, Bash, I Go Save, Senator, Dan Humorous, Bash, Forever, Dee-One & Buchi as they take on the stage to deliver sets of unforgettable comedic genius.

Like this: Like Loading...