When local content dream became real

About three weeks ago, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) building in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The building is the culmination of a dream that started in 2001 by the Federal Government, materialized with the creation of NCDMB in 2010 and took off with the laying of the foundation of the building in 2015. PAULINE ONYIBE reports from Yenagoa

Among all that the Niger Delta region of Nigeria has got as the goose that lays the golden eggs, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) established in 2010 is one of the best things that has happened to the people of the region.

The cry against underdevelopment among other complains are gradually winding up because aside the NCDBM, other agencies like the Niger Delta Development Commission are there attending to the needs of the people. There is the post amnesty programme that has empowered so many youths from the region among other interventionist organs that contribute in one way or the other to alleviate the sufferings of the people of the region.

Even though those organs are here, it is not yet total happiness for them as a lot of environmental pollution and degradation still go on the day basis in the region. Although no amount was mentioned to have been used for the completion of the 17 storey building, the NCDMB headquarters has come to stay, especially as it has been commissioned.

There won’t be any skeletal work again or people working from outside Yenagoa as the building has everything that can make somebody or the oil industries want to continue to operate from outside the region. With the type of facilities at the headquarters now, no oil company operating in the Niger Delta region has any excuse any more for staying outside the region.

Going down memory lane, the foundation for NCDMB was laid in 2001, when former President Olusegun Obasanjo inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Local Content in the Oil and Gas Industry. Then, he mandated the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to drive the policy and set certain targets.

In its efforts to implement the policy, the national oil company set up the Nigerian Content Division within its system and issued some Nigerian Content directives to industry stakeholders. Since there was no force of law behind the Nigerian Content directives, operators of the industry found it convenient to comply on best endeavour basis. This situation provided the impetus for the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC and other industry stakeholders to work closely with the National Assembly to develop the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Bill. During the succeeding administration of late President Umaru Yar’Adua/Goodluck Jonathan, the National Assembly passed the NOGICD Bill.

President Goodluck Jonathan assented the Bill into law on April 22 and this gave birth to the NCDMB. Since then till now, the board has been operating optimally although from a rented building until history was made on August 13, when President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the 17 storey building virtually. During the commissioning of the NCDMB building, President Buhari described the building, with the full complements of a 10 megawatts Power Plant and 1,000-seater Conference Centre, as being iconic. He said the building reflected his administration’s drive to provide infrastructure across the country to attract investments, create jobs and eradicate poverty.

He said: “With the commissioning of this project, I want to highlight that we have put in place a landmark of reference in the Niger Delta to reflect long lasting legacies that signpost the years of oil and gas exploitation and I assure you that there is more to come. ‘‘This commissioning brings to the fore the importance of local content in all activities of our national life, especially with the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

‘‘I believe strongly in local production and patronage of our goods and services as one of the surest ways to empower our citizens and give them viable opportunities to excel in their chosen professions and business endeavours. ‘‘That is why two of the Executive Orders issued under our government are related to enforcing local content in public procurement and contracts to further replicate the successes being realized in the oil and gas industry. ‘‘Local Content and Self Reliance are key principles of the recently approved N2.3 trillion National Economic Sustainability Plan.

“The plan is aimed at the promotion of local production, local services, local innovation, and the use of local materials. “The edifice we are commissioning today is a befitting birthday gift as you mark your 10th-year anniversary as a regulator and developer of local content in the oil and gas industry. ‘‘I am also pleased that this project has been delivered by local contractors supported by other local engineering and project consultants. We must all be proud that we finished what we started.”

The president said that thousands of direct and indirect jobs were created during the execution of the project in addition to the various business opportunities. The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, in his remarks at the commissioning of the NCDMB house, said: “The completion of this project is a key achievement in the portfolio of priorities given to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources under the Next Level Agenda.

“Dear Mr. President, we must thank you for the visionary leadership you continuously provide to us in the Ministry and the entire country to ensure that the narratives of the oil and gas industry are changed from obscurity to transparency and from despair to development.

“The commissioning of this building is symbolic in many ways: It shows that Mr. President is keen to see infrastructural development in every part of the country. It shows that skyscrapers and other laudable infrastructure can be built in the Niger Delta. It shows that indigenous contractors can perform wonders when given the right opportunities. It shows that the people of Bayelsa and indeed the entire Niger Delta are receptive to development and it shows that Nigerian Content is here to stay.

“I want to highlight that part of this symbolic development is the construction of the 10MW gas-fired power plant in partnership with NAOC JV to service the new headquarters building and the NCDMB industrial park under construction. “This gas-fired power plant is just a tip of the iceberg as the Ministry of Petroleum Resources under the direction of Mr. President is set to unlock the opportunities in our gas resources instead of just quoting the statistics of our gas endowments every year. “Our declaration of Year 2020 as the Year of Gas is no fluke.

Throughout the year 2020 and beyond, our focus on gas development will be significant: from export gas to domestic gas, from LPG to CNG to mini-LNG, from power to fertilizer, we will devote our energy to unlocking the gas below the ground and eliminate the wastage at the flares.

“I call on local and international investors to join us in these efforts for the benefit of all.” The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, in his goodwill message asked for close cooperation between different tiers of government, which he said was essential, “so that we can create a strong direction for development.

“We must be more deliberate and inclined to work across party lines. I am therefore, highly encouraged by the level of support and cooperation the government of Bayelsa State enjoys with the Federal Government. “I am confident that whereas, it is the first, it will not be the last of this kind of splendid construction the Federal Government will be erecting in our dear state.”

The governor asked the Nigerian Agip Oil Company to relocate their headquarters to Bayelsa State, maintaining that all their activities were domiciled in the state. He assured them and other oil companies of their safety in the state. He said that the board should employ the services of the community people as according to him, the non-inclusion of the locals may generate another pandemic.

In his welcome remarks, the Executive Secretary of the board, Simbi Wabote said: “Today marks the long-awaited hour set aside to commission our magnificent headquarters building and the 10MW Power Plant built in partnership with the NAOC JV as a Capacity Development Initiative.

“Standing tall at 70 metres, the main building represents hope that is visible from far and near to all lovers of development. Site construction works started in late 2015 and we have not looked back since then to ensure that we finish what we started. “About half of what you see on the surface is buried below to keep the building standing and provide structural foundation support, using 207 piles, each at 800millimeter diameter, driven to 30meters depth. “The ground floor area of the main building is 30,000m2 equivalent to four (4) football fields and able to accommodate more than 1,000 workspaces for our own use and for the use of other occupants of the building.

“We put a lot of thought into the design of the building not only to bring out a magnificent edifice but we also focused on the subsequent usage covering the ergonomics, acoustics, security, safety, energy efficiency and maintenance. “Some of the specifics include the use of fire-retardant façade, intelligent Building Management System that cuts down power consumption by 25 per cent, the provision of an over-hanging cradle on the roof slab to clean the four sides of the building, zero voice transmission through the walls of the Conference Centre, scissors design in the ramp of the multi-level car park to avoid head-on collision, and many others too numerous to mention.

“All these have been done using the dexterity of a local Nigerian Architect, Popham Walter Odusote and other Nigerian consultants to design and supervise the project execution. “The main contractor, MEGASTAR is Nigerian with several other Nigerian sub-contractors that worked day and night to deliver this world-class building with impressive safety statistics. “The materials used is 76 per cent Nigerian Content with the tiles, electrical cables, granite, and many other building materials produced in Nigeria. The manpower used for services and labour is over 95 per cent Nigerian Content.

The skills transferred to the local workforce in the construction of a high-rise building has been unprecedented. “We are proud of the end-to-end thinking that went into the design and execution of this project which is typical of what we do in the Nigerian Content Board.

“That is why we also partnered with NAOC JV to provide the 10MW gas-fired Power Plant to provide reliable power supply to the new headquarters building.” Earlier before the official commissioning of the building, the Managing Director of Megastar Technical and Construction Company, Arch. Harcourt Adukeh, had handed over the keys to Wabote. Adukeh had stated that the project employed over 600 Nigerians at the peak of construction, with over 70 per cent of them drawn from Bayelsa State.

He expressed delight that a good number of the workers were women and they had been mobilized to other construction sites and would also work for Megastar in forthcoming projects, in view of their proficiency and dedication. He confirmed that the company executed a total of 4,916,223 man hours on the project and worked for 1,542 days on site without any Loss Time Injury (LTI). While appreciating the consultants that worked on the project, he pleaded that Nigerian contractors should be given more opportunities as they can deliver projects with bigger expectations.

Like this: Like Loading...