When Miss K partnered Ghana leader for 2020 youth summit

Afro-Caribbean artist and plussize fashion Supermodel, Karina Thersa Martinez, also known as Miss-K recently teamed up with Ghana Parliamentarians Global Action Leader, Honorable Rachid Pelpuo for the 2020 edition of her Kreative Kick Youth Summit. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he summit, which was to mark the International Youth Day, IYD, was held online.

The focus of the 2020 edition was on 3 key specific areas, “Creativity, Global Impact and Youth Empowerment” was organized to support the United Nations International Youth Day and their agenda on youth involvement towards global impact.

However, this year, due to the pandemic, Miss-K felt it would be wise to still host the event virtually online and used this opportunity to gather tones of renowned creative experts panelists from various corners of the world.

Miss-K, who has long been vocal about her passion for helping to achieve U.N, Sustainable Development Goals through empowerment – joined Hon. Rachid Pelpuo who is also Ghana former Minister of Youths and Sports, with other renowned multiple award-winning creatives, as guests panelists for the 1-day virtual event.

Miss K, as she is fondly called, said that she created the Kreative Kick Youth Summit, specially to empower and inspire the younger generation, with aim to support the United Nations Agenda on IYD.

