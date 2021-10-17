When nature offers double portion to a woman

Incredible, many in would say upon hearing that a woman has two virginals! It sounded odd and strange but it is true because it is a kind of medical condition.

Doctor Kolawole Omoyele, a senior consultant gynecologist with Lagos State in University Teaching Hospital, (LASUTH) said it is possible for a woman to have two vaginas and two cervixes but it is termed congenital anomaly. He explained that the reason varies.

It could either be that the mother was exposed to chemicals, radiation during pregnancy or she may have tried to commit abortions, all of that would not allow the pregnancy to develop properly at the formation stage, he said.

As to whether the person in question would be able to live a normal life like others, Dr. Kolawole as he is mostly called answered in the affirmative because it is a condition which could be corrected through surgery. He explained that the surgery correction would close one of the two permanently.

He added that it is possible for the lady to get pregnant with the two vaginas because, “it’s possible that one is connected to the womb and if the two are connected to the womb, it’s also possible for her to have monthly flow.”

Is He added that it is not painful having the double organs because there is no blindend, a term in medicine but that if there is a blind-end, then it will be a hellish experience. There is a “special lady” from Ghana who was born with a rare condition of having two vaginas, two cervixes, and two wombs. Elizabeth Amoaa, 36, was diagnosed with uterus didelphys or “double uterus”.

This condition occurs during foetal us development when the two tubes that normally form one uterus instead become two separate structures. There are some instances in which a double uterus may have one cervix that opens into one vagina or each separate uterine carvity may have an individual cervix and vagina.

This leaves the woman with two vaginas. Elizabeth usually complained of tummy aches, recurrent vaginal thrust, lower back pains, and irregular menstrual periods when she was growing up. She was later diagnosed with uterine fibroids, a condition which her doctor explained would make it difficult for her to get a child.

She was surprised later when she discovered that she became pregnant but noted that it was one full of challenges. Amoaa talked of how she was bleeding throughout, fainting and feeling tired.

“They told me I was actually infertile, so when I got pregnant, it was a huge surprise and it was a challenging pregnancy, I was bleeding throughout, fainting and feeling tired,” she said.

Since she was diagnosed with uterus didelphys, Amoaa decided to create awareness about the condition so that other women may be encouraged to seek proper medical care. Amoaa is aware that her condition makes her vulnerable to cervical and ovarian cancer which ultimately made her want to live out her dreams.

“My condition means that I am at a high risk of cervical cancer or ovarian cancer, so I decided I wanted to live out my dreams,” she said. Major comments online where she wrote her story said it is not a possible story.

One Godwin Christopher wrote: “Not possible, seen is believing.” “Unbelievable”. Some asked for proof “I want to see the pictures of those two vaginas in one body, that’s when I will believe.” “Let’s not share fake news just for fake fame……”.

A few believed her and confirmed that the story was true, “She is very beautiful. I’ve watched her being interviewed and she is an awesome woman and strong at heart…..”

Some were sarcastic by saying it might be a good experience to marry such a person, “it’s good to marry such a lady because the moment you feel like cheating on her, you just jump to the other…”.

And some took pity on her. “That means she will be seeing her period often, after one uterus bleeds, the other one is ovulating or preparing to bleed. It simply means stress issue for her…”

“It’s a health challenge, may God intervene for you…” Some said if it is true, then, her mother needs to be questioned. “She is the only one who will explain better what happened during conception and at birth….”

Those who sympathized with her said, people should rather be fair to the lady by considering the health risk associated with her condition.

