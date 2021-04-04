When Nigeria came alive for Tinubu

Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his status as a reputable political heavy weight, he naturally ranks high among those who would any day make the news in the country.

Some even jokingly put it that, if anyone wants his news to make impact, such person should not fail to add Tinubu’s name.

Tinubu is clearly so important in the Nigeria’s political landscape that he’s not just a factor but someone whom the history of Nigeria’s politics will never be complete without mentioning of his name and highlights of his inputs. For sometime now,

Tinubu has been in the news for his rumoured aspiration to become the president in 2023 and this is generating reactions of different kinds. In an unprecedented way, however, Bola Tinubu’s 69th birthday recently became a national discourse and headline of national dailies.

The APC national leader’s birthday became of interest when it was announced that the colloquium that is synonymous with his birthday anniversary every March 29th was going to take place in Kano State.

The move was instantly linked to his speculated presidential aspiration that he had actually started a subtle campaign.

How Kano people came out in large numbers to welcome and celebrated, Asiwaju fuelled the presidential campaign link up. Meanwhile, his N50 million donation to victims of Katsina market inferno and how he stumbled upon missing his steps earlier in Kaduna where he had gone to speak at Arewa anniversary were other incidents that generated reactions all over.

During his speech at the colloquium to mark his 69thy birthday in Kano, Asiwaju made a verbal slip when he urged the federal government to recruit 50 million youths into the force instead of 50 thousand he meant to say. This also sparked reactions across the country.

Crowning it all was a kite flew by his detractors that Asiwaju could not have been 69 but far more than that.

A pundit, however, said all that could not have been prevented because the status and personality of the birthday boy is intimidating and huge not only to attract anything but to equally absolve it. In all,

Tinubu’s 69th birthday anniversary was nothing short of a huge success as the echoes of the anniversary lined up for the event reverberated throughout the nation in an unprecedented manner, even as the show of love from all was more than satisfactory.

