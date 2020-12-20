When Obasanjo’s son, Seun wedded in Lagos

Family of the former President, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo will still be basking in the euphoria of a nice outing of their son biding farewell to bachelorhood and joined the married league.

After all preparation and anxiousness to see the wedding ceremony hold, the day eventually arrived on December 12, 2020. All roads led to Harvesters Christian Center in Lagos State where son of the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Seun and his hearthrob, Deola Shonubi were billed to become one.

After observing all the necessary protocols, with consent of both families and in the presence of God and man as witnesses, Seun and Deola were pronounced man as wife.

The train of the event latter moved to the Federal Place Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos where the reception of the wedding was held and guests were treated to a great time. Chief Obasanjo was not left to savor the joy of the day alone, dignitaries who have great relationship with the former number one man of the country joined him to celebrate.

Among important guests who added glamour to the wedding ceremony were, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu, ex-NDDC Managing Director Timi Alaibe, and a host of others.

One of the highlights of the day, was when Deola received a Mercedes Benz SUV Seun gifted her as a wedding present.

