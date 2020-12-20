Body & Soul

When Obasanjo’s son, Seun wedded in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Family of the former President, Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo will still be basking in the euphoria of a nice outing of their son biding farewell to bachelorhood and joined the married league.

 

After all preparation and anxiousness to see the wedding ceremony hold, the day eventually arrived on December 12, 2020. All roads led to Harvesters Christian Center in Lagos State where son of the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, Seun and his hearthrob, Deola Shonubi were billed to become one.

After observing all the necessary protocols, with consent of both families and in the presence of God and man as witnesses, Seun and Deola were pronounced man as wife.

 

The train of the event latter moved to the Federal Place Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos where the reception of the wedding was held and guests were treated to a great time. Chief Obasanjo was not left to savor the joy of the day alone, dignitaries who have great relationship with the former number one man of the country joined him to celebrate.

 

Among important guests who added glamour to the wedding ceremony were, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, former EFCC boss Nuhu Ribadu, ex-NDDC Managing Director Timi Alaibe, and a host of others.

 

One of the highlights of the day, was when Deola received a Mercedes Benz SUV Seun gifted her as a wedding present.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Fast-rising singer, Deribb releases new single ‘Where’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fast rising singer, Deribb is pleased to announce the release of his much anticipated single “WHERE”, an Afro pop song centered on the love story between two people, who are faced with challenges in their relationship, and are having difficulties living without each other.   ‘Where’ is no doubt a timely song looking at the […]
Body & Soul

HIK crocodile skin bag by TPS luxury

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    N igeria’s luxury brand, TPS Luxury is making a statement with its summer bag collection for 2020.   The HIK bag which is part of the bag series, is in an all nude crocodile skin, handmade, bespoke and meticulously stitched.     It has two gold locks on either side of the flap, […]
Body & Soul

Buba Marwa Bereaved

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Following the news emanating from the corner of the former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, (rtd) all is certainly not well with the Adamawa born All Progressives Congress chieftain as information says that the smooth looking man is bereaved. It was reported that Marwa just lost his younger brother to the cold […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: