Body & Soul

When Olu of Warri gave royal blessings to Miss Teen Global

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Winner of 2022 Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, Confiance Oluebube Victor, is surely among the luckiest beauty queens in Nigeria to have the blessings of a highly respected monarch.

 

The recently crowned queen was led by top officials of Nigeria’s biggest teen pageant, Gwendolyn Elohor Tagbarha, her husband, Malcolm Tagbarha, Oge Otunyo among other dignitaries to pay a courtesy visit to the Imperial Majesty, Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

 

The historic visit which took place at the palatial residence of the highly revered monarch, was to seek the royal blessings and support from the first class king.

 

The Olu of Warri who normally receives visitors at the Palace, accorded Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria the very rare privilege to visit him in his residence, due to the outstanding pedigree of the MTGBN brand.

 

In her speech, the National Director, Miss Teen Global Beauty, Gwendolyn Tagbarha, chronicled her mercurial journey as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding beauty queens that had an eventful reign without any form of scandal.

 

Adding that this motivated her to go back to the pageant industry to right the wrongs as the voice of the voiceless, having seen how the pageant industry has been debased and bastardized by unscrupulous pageant organisers and willing collaborators.

She highlighted her challenges running the pageant and the forthcoming Miss Teen Global Beauty International, taking place in Paraiba, Brazil, from the 21st of August to 28th of August, 2022, and the need for royal blessings and prayers from Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

 

In his response, the Olu of Warri who was visibly impressed by the success stories of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria as enumerated by the National Director, acknowledged the daunting challenges in a world where majority of the youths engages in different anti-social vices.

 

Adding that the palace will do the needful in providing necessary assistance that will enable the Miss Teen queen go to Brazil and come back to Nigeria in flying colours

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

2Baba, Chike to perform at the launch of ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ Campaign

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Aw a r d – winning singer, songwriter and music p r o d u c e r I n n o c e n t ‘ 2 B a b a ’ Idibia is set to perform at the launch of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc’s campaign,   ‘The Stock Africa Is Made […]
Body & Soul

Show stopping styles in Nigerian colours

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The month of October is significant in Nigeria’s history.   This is why it is always tagged Green October. Last weekend, patriotic Nigerians went all out to host green October parties and there were several showstopper styles flying the Nigerian flag colours.   Aside social media being agog with different green and white stylish pieces, […]
Body & Soul

Imaatu debuts the ‘Adire Tuntun’ collection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Vietnam based Nigerian fashion brand has lifted the veil on their fall/winter collection titled “Adire Tuntun”. According to the elegant creative director, Omaatu, ‘Adire Tuntún’ which simply means “New Adire” births a dazzling array of ready to wear pieces and evening gowns, with striking emerald and shadowy patterns.   Omaatu has a special place in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica