When Olu of Warri gave royal blessings to Miss Teen Global

Winner of 2022 Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, Confiance Oluebube Victor, is surely among the luckiest beauty queens in Nigeria to have the blessings of a highly respected monarch.

The recently crowned queen was led by top officials of Nigeria’s biggest teen pageant, Gwendolyn Elohor Tagbarha, her husband, Malcolm Tagbarha, Oge Otunyo among other dignitaries to pay a courtesy visit to the Imperial Majesty, Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

The historic visit which took place at the palatial residence of the highly revered monarch, was to seek the royal blessings and support from the first class king.

The Olu of Warri who normally receives visitors at the Palace, accorded Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria the very rare privilege to visit him in his residence, due to the outstanding pedigree of the MTGBN brand.

In her speech, the National Director, Miss Teen Global Beauty, Gwendolyn Tagbarha, chronicled her mercurial journey as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding beauty queens that had an eventful reign without any form of scandal.

Adding that this motivated her to go back to the pageant industry to right the wrongs as the voice of the voiceless, having seen how the pageant industry has been debased and bastardized by unscrupulous pageant organisers and willing collaborators.

She highlighted her challenges running the pageant and the forthcoming Miss Teen Global Beauty International, taking place in Paraiba, Brazil, from the 21st of August to 28th of August, 2022, and the need for royal blessings and prayers from Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

In his response, the Olu of Warri who was visibly impressed by the success stories of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria as enumerated by the National Director, acknowledged the daunting challenges in a world where majority of the youths engages in different anti-social vices.

Adding that the palace will do the needful in providing necessary assistance that will enable the Miss Teen queen go to Brazil and come back to Nigeria in flying colours

