When Ondo, Ile-Oluji royal fathers tee off maiden Ekimogun golf tournament

Penultimate weekend was a time of pleasant pleasure, sports and cultural celebration in Ondo City of Ondo State when two frontline traditional rulers in the state, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, HRM Oba (Dr) Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo and the Jegun and Paramount Ruler of Ile-Oluji Kingdom, HRM Oba (Dr) Olufaderin O. Adetimehin came together to tee off the maiden edition of the Ekimogun Royal Golf Tournament in Igbado area of Ondo City. The event which brought together golf players and lovers from across the state and other parts of the country and those who love serene atmosphere was an also an eye popping experience, as many took a tour of the expansive Nibanola Motherland Resort and Golf Course, as the agro, resort centre opened its doors for professionals to savour part of what it has in stock.

Royal commendation

Commending Nibanola Motherland Agro Resort, which boasts of assorted sporting facilities and farm facilities, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom hailed the founder of the resort, Hon (Dr) Ajibayo Adeyeye, describing him as a pride of Ondo kingdom. Describing him as a true son of his father who brought glory to the town by siting the resort in the town, the Osemawe, who is himself a golfer said, though he was only invited to tee of the tournament, that he surely will be back to play. He said Ajibayo followed in the footsteps of his father who was a prominent indigene of the kingdom and that he is a child who makes his father proud. Also commending Adeyeye, who is a former Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly and former Special Adviser, Health to the Ondo State governor and Supervising Commissioner for Health in the state, the Jegun and Paramount Ruler of Ile-Oluji Kingdom, himself also a golfer, said he was glad to be invited to be part of the epoch making event. He said, “This is unique and brings modern development to On do and its environ. This is one of the best golf courses in the world, he had to combine brain and other resources to bring this to pass, I and proud of him.”

Other golfers

Also speaking at the event which was attended by over 60 golfers and 10 golf clubs, who paid to be part of the competition, which was introduced to be part of the annual Ekimogun Day celebration, an annual event to celebrate Ondo culture and tradition, a golf professional, Bernard Nduka, described the golf course as a wonderful innovation. This he said is, “because these are some of the things we see when we travel abroad, so it’s a kind of home away from home for holiday makers who really wants to stay away from a usual home setting with the family and I believe that this is a major value added to Ondo State and to Nigeria, in the sense that this investment has brought another kind of development to this particular locale and I can assure you that some kids in this area will actually benefit and their lives will not remain the same.

Topography

“In comparison with other golf courses, this is a very fantastic place, because you have very natural topography that you may not find anywhere and by what he has done by bringing in these dams which are actually artificial and you can’t find this in most golf courses. “We have about 55-60 people registered for this event, and not less than eight golf clubs represented here. “This is going to be a major development in Ondo State, like I said, and in the next five years when all the facilities would have been fully on ground and you can imagine the number of people that will be feeding from here, that will be workers in this big investment, that is a kind of job creation for Ondo State itself,” he said. Also speaking, Deji Akinwalire, a retired Permanent Secretary in the Ondo State Civil Service and Captain Cross Creek Golf Club, Ilado, Akure, saod, “I want to say we have been to many golf courses, but this one is very unique, because it combines so many facilities, it’s not just about playing golf, it’s an entire resort, infact its creating a new town out of Ondo city. “There is a golf course, there is facility for water sports, there is a beautiful hill for mountaineers and even people who may even just want to climb for the purpose of praying and solitude, there is a farm, there is an hotel yet coming. It is a comprehensive resort with various facilities and that stands it out among other courses. “Whether we are looking at it in terms of economic development, I think this is number one, it is not isolated, there are a lot of golf courses that are isolated, that are not situated within the economy of the nation, but this one is well situated and so it’s bound to spring up a number of economic activities, not only in Ondo city, but in Ondo State and in Nigeria. “This is the kind of course that on the net, when people start to visualise it, you have people from America, Europe or Asia will want to come, it’s a place that anybody will want to have his vacation and that is a very unique characteristic of Nibanola Golf Course, so I am personally greatly impressed with what I have seen and for something that they are just starting, one can imagine what it’s going to be in five years time, in 10 years time.”

Divergent views

Another golfer, Dr. Victor Koledoye, Executive Secretary,Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, said, “I think this golf course is actually spectacular, it’s an evolving golf course and I believe that over the years this is going to be one of the best courses around and there is no doubt that this is also going to bring a lot of development also to Ondo State, so it’s great being here and this golf course is really great.” Other golfers in attendance including Akintunde Ayodele, SAN, Akinwale Akintoye, Jibola Woseyi, Past Captain Ikeja Golf Club, Sola Abidakun, SAN, founder Cross Creek Golf Course, Ilado, all had a word of commendation for the founder.

My motivation – Adeyeye

Speaking on his motivation, Adeyeye who is the Special Adviser to the Ondo State governor on Political and Legislative Matters, said he was moved to site the project in his hometown because of his exposure to such facilities across the world and knowing how such brings development to a place. “I have lived almost all my adult life in Lagos, I left Ondo at age 16 to go to the University of Lagos, and thereafter I started working there and I didn’t have the opportunity of coming to reside here until about five or six years ago, despite living in Lagos, I have travelled around the world for various activities and have visited a lot of tourist centres across the world and see how things are done. “So, returning home to live in Ondo and I no longer practice medicine, I became a lawyer last year, I feel it is a good thing to bring this kind of thing to this place, a one stop tourists destination that will attract people to visit the community and without being immodest, I can tell you that this is probably the best agro tourism centre in Nigeria, where you can find almost everything agriculture in one place and co-existing with resort facility, a golf course, a table tennis court, a basketball court.

Drive for tourism

“This is an agro tourism resort, because you can tour our town facility, in the farm we have a palm tree plantation, kolanut plantation, cocoa plantation, we have thriving poultry, piggery, we have cattle ranch and we have large fishery activities on the farm side. “In the resort, we have the golf course, a table tennis court, a basketball court, we have six artificial dams, one of which we are using for water sports, there we have created a jetty, so there will skiing, kayak, we have a lot of water sports that will be introduced to the jetty and we have a swimming pool arcade, there is a spa, there is a sauna, there is a steam room and a hydro massage in the swimming pool arcade. “We also have an amusement park where children can play, in the resort we are trying to encourage family value, where when a father comes in here to play golf or play tennis, the children will be at another site having their fun at the amusement part, we have a standard gymnasium both for cardio, weight lifting, infact a very complete gym.

Benefits

“We have a 64 room hotel coming very soon, we have what we call a bush bar, the bush bar was a kolanut farm originally, before we acquired the land, so we decided to retain the entire kolanut farm, and we now constructed thatch hut under the kolanuts and we named it a bush bar, so members of the public can come in there and lounge and have their fun. “We have a Boka racing track, it’s a car track, the bokas are already on ground, we are just waiting for them to assemble the tracks, hopefully, all these will be up and running by or before Christmas. Our children when they come on holidays can enjoy some of these facilities. “We discovered that in Ondo State, most of the bottle water we drink are brought in from Lagos, so we have taken the bull by the horns, so, on this facility we started producing our own water, we produce the bottle and the water right on this facility.

Impacts

The other aspect of Nibanola Motherland is the private residential estate, we have carved out 200 plots of land which we will be selling to members of the public to develop their private homes, our attraction will be for those who desire to live decently and quietly in a resort and hopefully when they build their houses which will be controlled development with infrastructure, offcourse, when they are not there, especially for people in diaspora, because we have a diaspora section, when they are not around we can lease out their houses for to holiday makers, so they will be making money even while they are not in the country.

“The resort will only be opened officially in January, so this competition is a trial tournament, fortunately the community is holding Ekimogun Festival by the weekend, so we titled this competition Ekimogun Royal Golf Tournament and it will be an annual event, one week before Ekimogun day, we will hold this Ekimogun Royal Golf Tournament, so we decided to hold this year’s tournament to test our facility and be sure we are ready to open in January, so that if there are things we need to work on, we can do so.”

