When Reps disagreed on possession of firearms

motion to reverse the Executive Order and police directive banning possession and issuance of new licenses for firearms in the country was stood down last week in the House of Representatives. PHILIP NYAM reviews the proceedings

Except for the sponsors and perpetrators of the lingering insecurity across the country, every discerning Nigerian is worried that some parts of the nation are fast becoming nogo areas as bandits, killer herdsmen and other criminal elements are having a field day kidnapping, raping and killing at will. From the North-East amd North- West to the South-West and North Central geopolitical zones of the country, it is the same scary security situation.

In the South-West, one Sunday Igboho has decided on his own to take the battle to the killer’s and in the process sparked a row of controversy, following his ultimatum to all herders to vacate forests in Oyo and Ogun states. Igboho’s order came on the heels of an earlier directive by the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who in attempt to rid the state of criminals masquerading as herders, asked everyone to vacate the state-owned forests. These developments generated mixed reactions among Nigerians. Of course, the abduction of students of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara in Niger State two weeks ago send shivers down the spine of not a few parents and in deed government.

But as soon as they regained freedom, over 279 girls were kidnapped in another secondary school in Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. Although, the girls have also been released, the spate of kidnappings and killings in different parts of the country has not abated.

In Kaduna state, it is a daily affair, especially around the Birnin-Gwari axis. Only on Tuesday, there were reports that members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked a UN base in the North- East and overran a humanitarian hub, trapping 25 aid workers in the process. It is as a result of these unsavoury security reports that many Nigerians have been advocating for the need to grant licenses to individuals to bear arms for self-defence.

It was in furtherance of this call that Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta (PDP, Abia), last week sponsored a motion titled: “The need to reverse the executive order and police directive banning possession and issuance of new licenses for firearms in the country.” Presenting the motion, Abonta noted that in 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari signed an Executive Order to remove, revoke and banish all firearms or shotgun certificates or licenses in Nigeria. He said in addition to the Executive Order, the Nigeria Police Force has also suspended the issuance of new firearms licenses.

The lawmaker expressed concern that with the escalation of various forms of insecurity in the country, “it is clear that security agents are gradually being overwhelmed, given that the Minister of Defence, Maj. General Bashir Magashi (rtd), was recently quoted to have charged Nigerians not to be cowards and stand up to fight banditry and aggressions.”

He added: “Recently, criminals and armed bandits have become very powerful that they have resorted to sending notices, informing innocent Nigerians ahead of their heinous visits. When they eventually carry out these threats, sometimes lasting for more than one day, after which they leave scot-free using the same routes of entry, only to return another day.

“If not for being in possession of firearms and the use of selfdefence by one of our colleagues in a recent attack on his home, perhaps the legislature and indeed Nigerians would have been mourning the loss of another member of the House of Representatives.”

Abonta, who was referring to the incident involving a lawmaker from Sokoto State, who was attacked by bandits in his constituency but was able to overcome them, therefore, submitted that “with the position of the minister of Defence, Nigerians have no choice but to defend themselves in these trying times of escalating banditry, insurgency, kidnappings and other forms of criminal activities.

“Worried that without a clear policy or plan to mop up illegal small arms and light weapons that are responsible for these crimes, the ban on licensed arms ownership and issuance of new licenses further encourages those perpetrating the evil acts to do more,” he said. The motion had only one prayer. Hence, Abonta called on the Federal Government to immediately reverse the ban on ownership of licensed and documented firearms by allowing Nigerians to defend themselves and complement the efforts of security personnel towards reducing further escalation of crimes in the society. However, it was clear that the motion would run into troubled waters right from the onset.

As soon as Hon. Abonta moved the motion, it was seconded, but before the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabialima could hit the gavel, the leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, interjected. He stated that carrying light arms by Nigerians is not in the best interest of the nation considering the present security situation in the country. Ado-Doguwa futher kicked against the motion on the ground that the ban by the President was the best decision taken at the time as far as the current security situation is concerned.

The lawmaker was quick to clarify that his position as an individual, however, may be different from his position as leader of the House. He explained that although he is the majority leader, he spoke on behalf of the people he represents.

He, therefore, advised Hon. Abonta to stand down the motion as it does Nigerians more harm than good. With the submission of the House leader, tension started building up on the floor as every lawmaker wanted to air his view on the motion. Contributing to the debate, Hon. Fred Agbedi (PDP, Bayelsa) called for fair hearing for all members. Agbedi said that security is a very sensitive matter and that all should be given room to ventilate themselves. Also making his contribution, Hon. Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) expressed disappointment with the call to stand down on the motion.

Jaha noted that he had been looking forward to an extensive debate of the motion because his constituency is worst hit by the gale of insecurity sweeping across the North-East. He insisted that the House standing rules and orders be strictly adhered to in considering the motion. Worried by the discordant tunes and brewing discontent among members, the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Abia) attempted to douse the tension in the chamber by pleading with her colleagues to calm down and attend to the motion with caution, so as to reduce the tension in the House.

In his ruling on the motion, Speaker Gbajabiamila clarified that he will always speak for all members of the House. This, he stated, has always been his disposition as enshrined in the theme of the 9th Assembly – “Nation-building is a joint task.” He thereafter ruled that the motion has been stood down for further legislative action.

