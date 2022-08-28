Body & Soul

When Shettima took the fashion cake

Since Monday, August 22, 2022 that the Vice-presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima showed up at the Nigerian Bar Association conference in Lagos State, pairing a sneakers with his grey suit, social media users cannot get their claws off the trending photo.

The comments were mostly focused on why such a renowned politician would show up for legal scholar’s conference dressed in a semi-formal attire.

 

Considering that showing up in one of the smartest looks is a score point, it is right to ask about the stylist, or adviser that styled Shettima for the event. As a respected politician and an influential man, the job of looking good at every occasion should be someone else’s task.

It’s called image maintenance. So someone should have taken it upon him or herself to make sure the image of their personality is protected. If Honourable Shettima showed up in a well fitted black blazers, shirt (without the tie) paired with chinos pants or dark coloured jeans and the same sneakers, it wouldn’t have gotten that much attention.

A style critic has said it is best to blame whoever styled Shettima for the blunder. Yes, in recent times, fashion and style have changed so much that Sneakers are paired with suits, but in the entertainment circle. And not for a complete formal look.

Kashim Shettima may not have made the glam dude column for the right style reasons but, the popularity did. It also serves as a reminder that matter of fashion and dressing appropriately to fit the occasion should be taken seriously by stylist. Whoever styled Shettima, has to be put in the fashion police custody.

 

