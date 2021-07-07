When silence is golden

There is no doubt that the ongoing war against corruption by the Muhammadu Buhari administration has succeeded in cowing most politicians, especially members of the opposition political parties. While some are facing trial for their respective roles in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led administration, others either escaped abroad or went underground. But, to some who are yet to be quizzed, the best option is to shun politicking for now to avoid having the various anti-graft agencies beam their searchlight on them. This has resulted to known vocal political leaders opting not to comment on national issues at least for now.Politricks encountered one of them recently, and when asked to comment on the state of the nation, he pleaded to be left alone to avoid attracting the attention of the antigraft agencies. He practically begged Politricks to leave him out of Nigeria’s issues for now to avoid being embarrassed as a result of what his views. “My brother, no comment for now to avoid talking myself into trouble,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...