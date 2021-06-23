Politics

When silence is golden

There is no disputing the fact that some hitherto vocal politicians have not only withdrawn from the public space, but decided to be silent on national issues in order not to offend the powers that be and in turn get listed in their “bad books.”
A prominent female politician and chieftain of a ruling party in one of the South-West states was accosted recently to speak on the state of the nation, but she quietly turned down a scheduled interview on the ground that her views may annoy “power brokers” in her party. Politricks, however, observed that she is not alone in this game of withdrawal. The strategy of keeping mute is also being adopted by several others over fear of the unknown, but most importantly, for political patronage.

