When stakeholders’ proffer solutions to recurring fuel crisis

Stakeholders have recommended solutions to the recurring fuel crisis in Nigeria, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The recurring scarcity of premium motor spirit (PMS) in Nigeria has become a source of concern to many people. Nigerians in many states from Saturday, June 18, 2022, for some days, suffered yet another fuel crisis, which paralysed socio-economic activities.

In February, Nigerians also experienced several weeks of fuel scarcity and the resultant long queues at filling stations after sub-standard fuel was imported into the country. Also in March, residents of the Federal Capital Territory and environs suffered fuel scarcity.

Many Nigerians, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, therefore expressed displeasure with the development.

They wondered why a country, which is one of the leaders in Africa in crude oil production and with many refineries, though moribund, would continue to suffer fuel shortages. Nigeria produced 1.42 million barrels per day in May 2022, according to a report by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Government’s refineries

The Federal Government has four refineries, two of which are in Port Harcourt, the Port Harcourt refinery, (PHRC), located at Alesa Eleme near Port Harcourt with a jetty (for product import and export). The other refineries are in Kaduna (KRPC) and Warri (WRPC).

Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company was incorporated as a limited liability company on the November 3, 1988, after the merger of the then Warri Refinery and the Ekpan Petrochemical Plants. The decision to construct the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) refinery in Kaduna was taken in 1974 along with that of the second NNPC refinery located at Warri.

By early 1975, in view of the fuel shortages experienced then, the Federal Government decided that work on the refinery should be advanced. The four refineries have a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day.

Minister’s concerns

Sylva was quoted to have shared his displeasure over the recent fuel crisis. He said: “This kind of supply disruptions are like accidents, they are not desirable and you don’t expect them to happen, but they do happen once in a while. You will agree with me that this administration has done well as far as fuel supply is concerned.

“But accidents do happen and this is one of those accidents that was not foreseen.” Stakeholders also offered recommendations as solution to the recurring fuel crisis

. MOMAN’s recommendations

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), while suggesting solutions to the frequent petrol scarcity and the consequent hardships on Nigerians, called for urgent and full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, with regard to full deregulation of the downstream sector, which, it said, will ensure that market forces determined the prices of petroleum products, especially petrol.

MOMAN Chairman, Mr Olumide Adeosun and Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr Clement Isong, said their suggestions would address the supply and distribution challenges. They further said that the phased rehabilitation of existing refineries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company would quicken the supply of middle distillates — diesel and aviation fuel.

According to them, as part of permanent measures to curb fuel scarcity, marketers should also be allowed free and fair play in the importation of products. They identified some challenges, which they urged the Federal Government to address frontally to stop recurring fuel scarcity and the attendant problems in Nigeria.

They listed the challenges to include distribution challenges created by the unavailability and continuous surge in international prices of automotive gas oil (AGO) popularly called diesel; excess and multiple import charges and taxes by Customs and relevant government agencies; forex scarcity and rising inflation.

Adeosun said: “The full deregulation of the petroleum downstream sector and full implementation of the PIA 2021 clearly remains the most viable long-term solution to the country’s supply and distribution challenges. “Oil marketers have consistently complained about their inability to import products due to forex scarcity, rising inflation, including excess and multiple import charges and taxes by the Customs and relevant government agencies.

“The current scarcity of petrol was occasioned by supply inadequacy in the last few weeks as well as distribution challenges created by the unavailability and continuous surge in international prices of diesel. In the interim, MOMAN recommends that the current single supplier strategy be reviewed.

“MOMAN, as an association, fears that the current supply framework cannot guarantee steady and consistent supplies to the country, given the current state of government finances and unpredictable international supply shortages.

“We, therefore, recommend gradual price deregulation with targeted palliatives (eg. transport and agricultural subsidies) to the public to ease implementation. Isong explained: “However, in the interim, MOMAN recommends that the current single supplier strategy be reviewed; the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and other relevant MDAs, should set up a task force to immediately focus on increasing diesel supply through accelerated initiatives to increase local modular refining capacity.

“MOMAN recognises and closely associates with the need to ease challenges with respect to high energy and transportation costs occasioned by extraneous circumstances. MOMAN shall continually do its best to distribute petrol to its customers across the country and keep exploring opportunities to partner with industry stakeholders, the authority and government to ensure the sustainability and institutionalisation of a viable petroleum downstream sector in Nigeria.”

Ex-CBN director’s view

The Former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Titus Okunrounmu, called on the Federal Government to consider building new refineries to meet domestic demands for petroleum products.

He said that building new refineries had become necessary considering the size and population of the country. He stated that there was a need for the Federal Government to develop new refineries due to the collapse of the four major ones in the country. Okunrounmu urged the Federal Government not to depend on individuals who have refineries or those that are presently building one in order to check monopoly in fuel supply.

He warned that if a privatelyowened refinery fails for a day in the supply of petroleum, the whole country would be in serious problem. “There is no wisdom waiting for a monopoly to solve the problem of petroleum supply in the country,” Okunrounmu cautioned.

IPMAN speaks

The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Debo Ahmed, urged the Federal Government to improve the supply channel. He said that government should make it possible for independent marketers to purchase the product at government-approved price.

He also called on government to ensure the rehabilitation of ailing pipelines in the country as well as address insecurity. The IPMAN boss also pleaded with government to ensure that the government-owned refineries resumed operation so that crude could be refined in the country for domestic consumption.

Also, he said that government should assist some modular refineries and other private-owned refineries to operate optimally, adding that the Dangote Refinery, when operational, will help address fuel scarcity in the country.

Ahmed said: “The scarcity of petrol in Lagos and other parts of the country is because of lack of supplies. There is not enough fuel at the depots. Many of the depots are not having fuel. We are only using the private depots now. We are not using the government depots. NNPC sell to the private depots, private depots sell to us. So many of the private depots do not have fuel.

That is why we are having the shortage and queues in many of these areas. “When govenrment imports, they pump to private depots, but, unfortunately, they have not been pumping. They said they can not pump because of vandalism. What they do is to give to private depots to supply us at a control price, but the private depots are not suppling us at the control price.

They supply about N158, N160 per litre. Before you consider the cost of transportation and you know because of the high cost of diesel, transportation has increased.

So, the whole thing boils down to independent marketers not being able to sell at the price stipulated by government. Expenses on loading and transportation depend on the depot to depot. If south is made to sell at about N180, N190, in Ilorin and environ, we will sell at N190 because the high cost of transportation has made diesel very expensive.

Where we were paying like N8 from Lagos to Ilorin, it is now N20. “The whole thing lies with government, the sole importer of PMS essentially. Government should improve on supplies. It should pump more so that we can meet up with the demand.”

Last line

It is hoped that with the implementation of the recommendations, fuel scarcity and its negative consequences will be gone for good.

