When the Ijaw nation got it right electing Okaba

At least, the Ijaw Nation got it right this time around in electing Prof. Benjamin Okaba to pilot the ship of Ijaw National Congress (INC). The socio-cultural group speaks for the Ijaw Nation just like other ethnic voices like the Odua People’s Congress, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Arewa Peoples Congress and others.

For the Ijaw Nation, when the INC talks it is assumed that the body is speaking on behalf of all the Ijaw people and that is why a lot of respect and regard is accorded to the body. Of course, the body has been doing a marvellous job until two years ago when the Ijaw nation couldn’t elect leaders to steer the body. The reason was not farfetched.

It was as a result of the crisis that erupted during the elected at Ijaw House the venue of the election in 2019. Until recently, the body was comatose. It was actually during the reign of the Senator Henry Seriake Dickson immediate past governor of the state.

It all happened during the election on the 26th of June 2019, the restoration government under Dickson then openly supported the candidacy of Broderick Bozimo. But at the Ijaw House the venue of the election, hundreds of youths with uniform inscribed the Ofuruma Pepe boys and Bayelsa volunteer’s uniforms flooded the whole environment.

Of course, some of the delegates have been driven into government house with some buses while the supposed camp of Professor Benjamin Okaba the preferred candidate and a younger person to Bozimo were caged at the accreditation venue. And voting later started at Ijaw House eventually. After the voting, the youths who found their way back to Ijaw House again seeing that the pendulum was tilting towards Okaba went into the premises and put off the lighting system and made away with ballot boxes. Of course, Bozimo said he earlier had no intention to run for any position in INC but changed his mind out of his love for Ijaw Nation following some uncomfortable developments in the country.

He said: “The insecurity in the country and the attack on our people are some of the reasons why we ended up coming into this race. “So, as a father, the point I am trying to make is that some of us are truly worried that this great nation is being tried from right, left and centre. We feel compelled and obliged to work for peace in the Ijaw nation. So, this is an appeal by a father to all the contestants especially from Delta State where I come from. All the presidential candidates are from Delta. Some have earlier dropped out to support this team.

“Therefore, we are in a reconciliation mood as elders and fathers and we are seizing this opportunity to appeal to our children, contestants, delegates to join hands and put our house in order, stay united and strong as a vibrant Ijaw nation that we are.

It will not be my portion to try to be divisive in this awesome Ijaw nation. So, am making an appeal to the contestants to embrace peace. We must find a way forward as brothers, sisters, fathers and children.” Also, the Interim Steering Committee (ISC) of INC set up then expressed regret at the invasion of the Ijaw House by hoodlums that led to the disruption of vote counting and collation processes of the Elective Convention. The ISC in a statement signed by its acting Chairman, Dr Godknows Igali and its Secretary, DIG Michael Zuokomor (rtd) described the invasion as sacrilegious and called on security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

The statement read, “That such sacrilegious act could be carried out in the sanctity of our Ijaw House, Yenagoa and in the presence of some of the members of the highly respected Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders (CITRE) as well as members of INC Interim Steering Committee and the Electoral Committee (ELECO) of this our flagship organization is totally condemnable.” And from that June 26th, 2019 till last week, the Ijaw nation never had a voice in the body of INC but Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State is a man of peace who had regretted that INC has been redundant for some time decided that this time around the process of the election will be free and fair with the people electing whom they want without government interference. Honestly, he may not be the best governor that Bayelsa has gotten so far but Governor Diri is a man of peace and he actually showed it in the just concluded INC election. The election was so peaceful. There was no sound of a gunshot. No tension anywhere. People were moving around freely unlike 2019 own that the whole of Yenagoa was locked down as if we were in a war zone.

In the end, however, all those that lost went home satisfied because for them there was no hand of Esau in the election and they believed that the people have made their choice. All were courtesy of the Douye Diriled government. Giving the new president charge, the governor told Okaba to protect the interest of the Ijaw nation at all times in order to reposition it among ethnic nationalities in Nigeria. The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah called on the leadership to set aside political interest and work towards repositioning the INC. He expressed joy over the emergence of the INC leadership through a rancour-free and exemplary electronic voting process after years of the organization being comatose. “I am indeed the happiest man that out of this electoral process, we have a brand new executive of the INC.

“There is a hand of God in your election. It was God’s own design using every one of us to ensure the loud silence of the Ijaw nation would no longer be. On no account should you compromise the interest of the Ijaw people? I believe very strongly that the Ijaw nation is going to be heard. “Have it at the back of your mind that your paramount interest should be that of the Ijaw ethnic nationality. You have chosen to lead the Ijaw people. You are the president of the Ijaw people and not the president of any political party.

Let it be that under your tenure, the Ijaws make remarkable progress and have some degree of autonomy they have been looking forward to. Let it be that you wrote your name and that of other members in gold.” While commending the electronic voting system adopted in the electoral process, Diri noted that the Ijaws have shown that they are pacesetters and that hitch-free election was possible in Nigeria. He also assured the new leadership that as the only homogeneous Ijaw state, Bayelsa would work with the INC to ensure that the ethnic group is protected.

The new INC president, however, appreciated the governor for his role in ensuring a hitch-free electoral process and for his decision not to interfere. Okaba assured the governor that the leadership would work hard to move the Ijaw nation forward and that they would be an asset to the governor, constructively engaging him whenever the need arose. Professor Okaba stated that with electronic voting, the Ijaws have proved that what was thought impossible elsewhere was possible with them.

He had said his emergence was divinely approved. He said God had revealed to a lady in 2015 that He was preparing him for a leadership position in the Ijaw nation but that he dismissed it. “If you want to receive the powers of an office, you must serve that office. You must tap the anointing from the holder of the office. No anointing comes ordinary.

If God had not anointed you to be a minister, you can never be. If God did not anoint you to be governor, you can never no matter how hard you struggle,” he said. The new INC leader described himself as the least qualified among the contestants in term of finances but said God actualized His promise by raising helpers for him. “As a professor, I cannot match other contestants in terms of election funding. At a point I was confused and I told the said lady that this project required money but she encouraged me to forge ahead, reminding me of what God had told her.

“All the people that I thought would be of financial assistance disappointed me. Also, if I was asked to grade our manifesto presentation, I gave myself the least score. I went back to God and I said I am a professor but was blabbing (during the manifesto presentation).

I heard a voice say to me, I don’t want you to shine with what you know because if you shine with your manifesto, you would think that it was you that made you win.” Okaba prayed to God to help him and other newly elected INC officers pull the Ijaw nation out of darkness so that it would not continue to struggle in the midst of plenty. He is a professor of Sociology at the Federal University, Otuoke in Bayelsa State. Benjamin Okaba, hails from Kpakiama in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

