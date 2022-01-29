When the joints become stiff and painful

Scene one

BJ’s Granny celebrated her 80th birthday anniversary last December. It was a pain filled one as every stride taken elicited an excruciating pain in her knees. She had made conscious efforts to lose weight as advised over the years but her lot was still not better. In addition, the knees became stiff ; coupled with the pain it made a typical daily walk extremely uncomfortable.

Scene two

Miss SM has always had a fashion model body figure. She had a nasty fall on her left knee some years ago, 6 years down the line, the same joint has become stiff and painful. She previously thought she’s immune to arthritis because of her ‘’ideal’’ body weight. Both scenes painted above are typical of a condition called Osteoarthritis.

What it is

Sometimes called degenerative joint disease or degenerative arthritis, osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common chronic (long standing) condition of the joints. It is as well the most common form of arthritis affecting millions of people worldwide. OA can affect any joint, but it occurs most often in knees, hips, lower back and neck, small joints of the fingers and the bases of the thumb and big toe. Simply put, Osteoarthritis is ‘’Wear and Tear’’ of the Joint cartilage.

The Genesis

In normal joints, a firm, rubbery material called cartilage covers the end of each bone. Cartilage provides a smooth, gliding surface for joint motion and acts as a cushion between the bones. In OA, the cartilage breaks down, causing pain, swelling and problems moving the joint. As OA worsens over time, bones may break down and develop growths called spurs. Bits of bone or cartilage may chip off and float around in the joint. In the final stages of OA, the cartilage wears away and bone rubs against bone leading to joint damage and more pain.

Who is affected?

Although OA occurs in people of all ages, osteoarthritis is most common in people older than 60. Common risk factors include; Older age. The risk of osteoarthritis increases with age. Sex. Women are more likely to develop osteoarthritis, though it isn’t clear why. Obesity. Carrying extra body weight contributes to osteoarthritis in several ways, and the more you weigh, the greater your risk. Increased weight puts added stress on weight-bearing joints, such as your hips and knees. In addition, fat tissue produces proteins that may cause harmful inflammation in and around your joints. Joint injuries. Injuries, such as those that occur when playing sports or from an accident, may increase the risk of osteoarthritis. Even injuries that occurred many years ago and seemingly healed can increase your risk of osteoarthritis. Certain occupations. If your job includes tasks that place repetitive stress on a particular joint, that joint may eventually develop osteoarthritis Genetics. Some people inherit a tendency to develop osteoarthritis. Bone deformities. Some people are born with malformed joints or defective cartilage, which can increase the risk of osteoarthritis. Obesity; places stress and strain on the lower limb joints. Weak thigh muscles have also been indicated.

Work related risks

Increased risk of developing knee and hip osteoarthritis could be found in those who work with manual handling (e.g. lifting),have physically demanding work, walk at work, have climbing tasks at work (e.g. climb stairs or ladders. Increased risk of developing hip osteoarthritis over time could also be found among those who work in bent or twisted positions.[6] Increased risk of knee osteoarthritis could be found in those who:

• work in a kneeling or squatting position

• experience heavy lifting in combination with a kneeling or squatting posture

• work standing up

What gives it away

The most common symptoms of osteoarthritis are stiffness, particularly first thing in the morning or after resting, and pain. Affected joints may get swollen after extended activity. Osteoarthritis symptoms often develop slowly and worsen over time.

The catch

X-rays. Cartilage doesn’t show up on X-ray images, but cartilage loss is revealed by a narrowing of the space between the bones in the joint. An X-ray may also show bone spurs around a joint. Some people may have X-ray evidence of osteoarthritis before they experience any symptoms. MRI is rarely needed to provide more information in more complex cases. Joint Fluid Analysis; The doctor may use a needle to draw fluid out of the affected joint. Examining and testing the fluid from the joint can determine if there’s inflammation and if the pain is caused by gout or an infection.

Treatment

Currently, the process underlying osteoarthritis cannot be reversed, but symptoms can usually be effectively managed with lifestyle changes (physical and other therapies), Analgesics and ultimately Surgery. Exercising and achieving a healthy weight are generally the most important ways to treat osteoarthritis.

Lifestyle changes

Lifestyle changes can make a significant difference in osteoarthritis symptoms. Some things to try include:

• Exercise. Exercise can strengthen the muscles around the joint, making it more stable. Try walking, biking or swimming. If you feel new joint pain, stop.

• New pain that lasts for hours after exercise probably means you’ve overdone it but doesn’t mean you have done any significant damage or that you should stop exercising. Simply resume a day or two later at a slightly lower level of intensity.

• Lose weight. Obesity or even being somewhat overweight increases the stress on your weight-bearing joints, such as your knees and your hips. Even a small amount of weight loss can relieve some pressure and reduce your pain. Talk to a dietitian about healthy ways to lose weight. A Physiotherapist should also be contacted for a holistic management.

