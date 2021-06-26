When Tunde Kelani’s ‘AYINLA’ took Ibadan on a cultural festival

After weeks of anticipation, Tunde Kelani’s latest film premiered to a keen audience in Ibadan penultimate weekend, offering guests an evening to remember. Sponsored by First Bank Nigeria and Trophy Lager, guests trooped out in their best traditional attires in tune with the theme of the premiere; a cultural extravaganza. A major highlight of the event was the spectacle of bata drummers, who graced the event decked in traditional outfits designed by Trophy Lager and serenading guests with beautiful traditional sounds all night long.

The drummers, who sang the praises of invited guests, put on a show at the arrival of fast rising Nollywood star, Lateef Adedimeji, the lead male act star of the film, who played the role of Ayinla in the movie. Along with Adedimeji, popular Nollywood stars including Femi Adebayo, Jumoke Odetola, and a host of others were in attendance. The screening of the film began at 6:30pm with a welcome address by Dr. Timothy Arowogun, group head, Public Sector Group, West, First Bank of Nigeria, reiterating the bank’s commitment to the promotion of the arts through the bank’s First@Arts initiative while also recognising the presence of the wife of the Managing Director of First Bank, Mrs. Adeduntan.

Immediately after the screening, guests were apparently enthralled by the movie and shared their thoughts on the film. One of the guests who seemed very impressed with the plot of the film stated: “I never really knew much about the story of Ayinla Omowura but the movie really made me realise how important his story is to everyone who loved his music.

He seemed to have been a very interesting man during his time.” According to another guest, who has followed the career of the legendary Kelani, “Tunde Kelani has always made great movies, from the days of “Saworoide” and “Magun.” I have always made sure that I watch anything he makes, and watching Ayinla really proves to me that baba is one of the greatest filmmakers we have in Nigeria, it was really an interesting film.” Produced by Jade Osiberu, Ayinla is a film inspired by the life and times of the Apala musician, Ayinla Omowura, who was quite popular in the 1970s, especially in the southwest region of Nigeria.

