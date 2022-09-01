News Top Stories

When we started PDP, these children were not around –Ayu

…says he’s on four-year tenure, Atiku’s victory not a threat

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyiocha Ayu has described Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike and members of the governor’s camp calling for his resignation as mere noisemakers and children, who were not available when he and other party chieftains laboured to form the party insisting he was entitled to a four-year tenure.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike as a condition for supporting the candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar asked for the resignation of Ayu. Also Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Walid Jibrin, favours the restructuring of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to reflect the geopolitical position of the country. But Ayu in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service yesterday, said he was elected to serve a four-year tenure, and therefore would not be forced to resign. He also said the emergence of Atiku as PDP presidential candidate did not affect his position as National Chairman.

“I was voted as PDP Chairman for four-year tenure and I’m yet to complete a year. Atiku’s victory doesn’t affect the Chairman’s position. I won my election based on our party’s constitution.” Ayu said he did not commit any offence to warrant his resignation, adding that he is concerned with reforming the party. “So I’m not bothered with all the noises. I know I’m doing my work and I didn’t steal any money, so I see no reason for all these talks. “When we started PDP, these children were not around. They are children who do not know why we formed the party. We will not allow any individual to destabilize our party,” he said.

 

