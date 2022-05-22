When White Money gave Sunlight cold shoulder

At every prestigious event, the red carpet is always where the gist is. The just concluded African Magic Viewers Choice Award had the presence of their lead sponsors stationed on the black carpet. The brands had their photo booths to take fun photographs of guests at the event and gift them goodie bags after a fun time in front of the cameras, but that did not appeal to some celebrities especially former Big Brother Naija winner, White Money. Our reporter heard clearly when the singer, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou told one of Sunlight ushers that he cannot take photos with branded products. Obviously, as a famous reality TV star whose nickname is ‘Money’, he must have made a mental calculation of how much his face would make for Sunlight just by taking a photo in the booth. He and his entourage walked away from the scene without a second glance. One of the ushers admitted that aside White Money, it is hard getting the top celebrities to take photos in the booth as well.
Related Articles
Singer Sunkanmi puts ‘Body Language’ on display
Not relenting on her desire to chunk out good materials for her fans globally; Multi-talented singer, songwriter and entertainer, Olasunkanmi Rehanat Alonge better known by her teaming fans as Sunkanmi have released her first ever 6 tracks Extended Playlist (EP) titled ‘ Body Language’. According to the singer, ‘Body Language’ is a fine collection […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Africa Magic Come Play Naija get more interesting
It’s been back-to-back winnings on the new Africa Magic ‘Come Play Naija’ game show and it’s about to get even more interesting. The winning opportunity has been extended to DStv and GOtv viewers to claim cash prizes to the tune of N2 million! Active and new customers stand a chance to win cash prizes […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dr Jayne Onwumere: Real estate business challenging but rewarding
There is no better time to celebrate the Group Managing Director of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group) Dr Mrs Jayne Obioma Onwumere, than now. Accordingly, friends, associates and relations have, over the weekend, taken it upon themselves to break the invigorating solitude of her Victoria Garden City (VGC) exclusive residence, just to make […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)