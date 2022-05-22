When White Money gave Sunlight cold shoulder

At every prestigious event, the red carpet is always where the gist is. The just concluded African Magic Viewers Choice Award had the presence of their lead sponsors stationed on the black carpet. The brands had their photo booths to take fun photographs of guests at the event and gift them goodie bags after a fun time in front of the cameras, but that did not appeal to some celebrities especially former Big Brother Naija winner, White Money. Our reporter heard clearly when the singer, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou told one of Sunlight ushers that he cannot take photos with branded products. Obviously, as a famous reality TV star whose nickname is ‘Money’, he must have made a mental calculation of how much his face would make for Sunlight just by taking a photo in the booth. He and his entourage walked away from the scene without a second glance. One of the ushers admitted that aside White Money, it is hard getting the top celebrities to take photos in the booth as well.

