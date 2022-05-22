Body & Soul

When White Money gave Sunlight cold shoulder

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

At every prestigious event, the red carpet is always where the gist is. The just concluded African Magic Viewers Choice Award had the presence of their lead sponsors stationed on the black carpet. The brands had their photo booths to take fun photographs of guests at the event and gift them goodie bags after a fun time in front of the cameras, but that did not appeal to some celebrities especially former Big Brother Naija winner, White Money. Our reporter heard clearly when the singer, whose real name is Hazel Oyeze Onou told one of Sunlight ushers that he cannot take photos with branded products. Obviously, as a famous reality TV star whose nickname is ‘Money’, he must have made a mental calculation of how much his face would make for Sunlight just by taking a photo in the booth. He and his entourage walked away from the scene without a second glance. One of the ushers admitted that aside White Money, it is hard getting the top celebrities to take photos in the booth as well.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Singer Sunkanmi puts ‘Body Language’ on display

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Not relenting on her desire to chunk out good materials for her fans globally; Multi-talented singer, songwriter and entertainer, Olasunkanmi Rehanat Alonge better known by her teaming fans as Sunkanmi have released her first ever 6 tracks Extended Playlist (EP) titled ‘ Body Language’.   According to the singer, ‘Body Language’ is a fine collection […]
Body & Soul

Africa Magic Come Play Naija get more interesting

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It’s been back-to-back winnings on the new Africa Magic ‘Come Play Naija’ game show and it’s about to get even more interesting.   The winning opportunity has been extended to DStv and GOtv viewers to claim cash prizes to the tune of N2 million! Active and new customers stand a chance to win cash prizes […]
Body & Soul

Dr Jayne Onwumere: Real estate business challenging but rewarding

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

There is no better time to celebrate the Group Managing Director of Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group) Dr Mrs Jayne Obioma Onwumere, than now.   Accordingly, friends, associates and relations have, over the weekend, taken it upon themselves to break the invigorating solitude of her Victoria Garden City (VGC) exclusive residence, just to make […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica