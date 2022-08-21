When women take destinies in their hands

It is no longer fashionable for women to be full time housewives with the sole aim of rearing children and tending to their husbands’ needs. They are no longer just the peasant farmers, tending to some small portion of vegetables and other crops. Times have passed and levels have changed. They are now more enlightened, empowered and economically independent.

As a matter of fact, the world at the moment has evolved with more women taking leadership position across various sectors in the world while also becoming successful business owners.

According to Damilare Alabi, a Managing Director of one of the leading betting companies in Nigeria, who is also into real estate, there is need for women to take their destinies in their hands and face their future. Alabi, who recently organised an empowerment programme for women through her Non government organisation, (NGO), known as Dear Dammy Women’s Initiative (DDWIN), where N1,250,000 was shared among five women, said women should be ready to be there for their husbands and families and not just to rear children while waiting for their husbands to bring in the financial support.

Alabi, during the programme that took place in Lagos, with the theme; ‘Business Growth in Challenging Times,’ said she decided to put up the empowerment programme so as to help women, something that has been her passion. She added that with the maiden edition done and dusted, the event will become an annual one with more women expected to gain from it.

“This is our maiden event but our goal is to empower about 1,000 women in the next two years. The objective of this maiden event is to get the word out there and get women to key into the vision. “The response has been good and obviously women need empowerment, role models and that is why you can see the turnout was great. “I have a passion for business and helping people and I discovered that my passion is to help women.

That is the reason for this initiative with free education and business grants. “We gave out a total of N1,250,000 in grants to five women. This will be an annual event but we will have other smaller events maybe online with women being enrolled in training.”

On how the recipients of the grants were arrived at, Alabi said there was a panel set up to look into what the women really wanted to use the money for and those with genuine and reasonable ventures were picked. With over 300 people requesting for grants, she said it was a very tough process to pick just five. She however hopes that with time, the organisation can do more. Ayodeji Michael-Oni, Ntoka Fumnanya, Ameenat Yusuf, Omolara Lawrence and Ariyike Ottun all went home with a grant of N250,000 each at the end of the seminar.

One of the speakers at the seminar, Opeyemi Makinwa, said there was a need for women to engage more in business as she highlighted some of the keys to success in business. Makinwa said: “There is need for you to know your target audience and make good use of your time.”

“As an entrepreneur, you must learn to rest, eat well and be positive minded all the time. You must celebrate little wins while also trying your best to delegate duties because you cannot do everything alone.”

Hon. Akin Alabi, a member of the House of Representative, during the seminar, said that he was always interested in anything that will uplift women and make them independent.

The owner of Nairabet, who is also an author of the best-selling business and marketing books, ‘Small Business Big Money and How To Sell To Nigerians,’ said when it has to do with enlightening and empowering anyone, it’s a welcome development especially when you consider that it is challenging times for everyone and women need a lot of liberation.

“A lot of women can’t do much with their lives because they are not financially stable and they can’t make the right decisions because they are dependent on others. Anything that has to do with the uplifting of women is a welcome development for me. “We need more women to be independent and more able to do things on their own and make decisions on their own.

One of the participants, Golden Ben-Goru, said she came for the seminar to add knowledge to what she has learnt in the past. According to her, she has a passion for teaching and to be a good teacher, the learning must continue. “I learnt a lot. Just to know that people up there are like us too.

It’s not just for us who are trying to be there, for those who are up there, they are still putting in the hard work. It’s not that you get to the top and the hard work stops. It still continues. “They made us understand that you have to continue pushing. It is the same with all the speakers. It is the underlining factor; you have to be hardworking and passionate about what you are doing.”

Founder/CEO of SuperMarkets, Olashile Abayomi, said it was encouraging to see people still looking out for women and willing to give back. She said the seminar will make all the participants better and few will be inspired, especially the young ones who are confused about how to go about their lives.

She added: “I really think this helps to understand that women are taking over. There are a lot of women as opposed to what was obtainable in the past that are doing far better than their male counterparts.

