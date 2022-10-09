When Yinka Davis partnered TERAWORK to address issues that affect workplace

Demonstrating its commitment to provide growth opportunities for African professionals, TERAWORK hosted its first BeyondWork event, an initiative that brought together freelancers and professionals for a healthconscious event. The health-conscious hybrid event which was held via Zoom and at the TERAWORK corporate offices in Lagos, Nigeria, brought together a cross-section of top freelance professionals and experts for issue-based conversations about the future of work and the workplace. Also included in the event was a warm-up session with singer, songwriter, Yinka Davies and free medical investigation/diagnosis and consultation. “BeyondWork is a “feng shui” atmosphere that is best created by you. #BeyondWork is about finding a cause to believe in and truly live for after the routinous grind we find ourselves in that has never given us satisfaction.” – Yinka Davies As a brand that cares for its community, #BeyondWork by TERAWORK achieved its goal to inspire freelancers, address the fears of the entrepreneurship/ freelance market, and defeat the stereotype that freelancing is not sustainable by sharing stories of excellence within the space. All of these are in line with TERAWORK’s community vision of aiding the provision of the best services by freelancers. The future of work is democratic. Anything that anybody knows, they learned it, and if they learned it, it means you can also learn it. Even when we think about work, we need to think about preserving our humanity. The healthier you are – mentally, physically, or emotionally – the more of an impact you can actually make.” Salem King

