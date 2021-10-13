News

When You Lose Yourself in Your Work You Enter a Danger Zone per Dr. Glenn Leon Vo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The road to success can get pretty bumpy sometimes. You’ll be facing many challenges. You’ll be faced by competition. You’ll have to make many sacrifices. Those obstacles are inevitable. What ends up happening is that people tend to sacrifice their own personal lives for the sake of their ambitions, or they fall for all the negative comments they receive. According to Dr. Glenn Leon Vo, those are the 2 biggest challenges a young entrepreneur will face.

Dr. Glenn Leon Vo, a dentist and serial entrepreneur, identifies finding the correct work-life balance as the biggest challenge. It’s normal for anyone that’s driven to success to put his head down and work really hard. However, losing yourself in your work can be extremely dangerous. As Dr. Glenn Leon Vo, “it isn’t until you take a breather and look at it, and you see that everything is burned down to the ground”. To recover that balance, you need to identify your hobbies outside of work. It could be anything going from going to the gym, reading, spending time with family, and so on. The next step is to prioritize. Out of this list, select the ones that leave you the most fulfilled and happy.

Another drawback you’ll face is the destructive criticism you’ll receive for doing something new. People tend to hate what’s new and will call you out as crazy for trying to innovate. It’s normal to get hurt by these comments. Even Dr. Glenn Leon Vo got affected by them. You should just realize that you’re not working for those people, and everything will turn out just fine.

Listen, if you’re facing one of these challenges, it’s totally normal. Everyone goes through that. In fact, when Dr. Glenn Leon Vo started out, he was working hard to launch his first dental practice while facing heavy backlash. Today he turned it into a multi-million dollar business, he started a marketing agency as well as a platform serving over 50,000 people.
If you want to learn more about Dr. Glenn Leon Vo and possibly learn from him, then visit his instagram account.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG committed to addressing insecurity – SGF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, yesterday sid the Federal Government was working very hard to address the current security challenges in the country to boost investment. Mustapha gave the assurance at the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) 2021 national workshop. The theme of the workshop was: “Leveraging the […]
News

Germany, France want more funding, power for WHO as part of sweeping reforms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Germany and France want to give more money and power to the World Health Organisation after the COVID-19 pandemic underscored long-standing financial and legal weaknesses at the U.N. agency, an internal document seen by Reuters shows. The proposed reforms could already be discussed at the WHO in mid-September, three officials familiar with the talks […]
News

Ex- PDP national chairman, Baraje, tasks Ilorin elite on development

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has enjoined the elite of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara state, to sink their differences and join hands for the development of the community. Baraje, who was named the Tafida of Ilorin on Thursday for his philanthropic gestures, made the call when he paid […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica