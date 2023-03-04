Where do we go from here?

To every dark cloud there is a silver lining and the voice of wisdom is right now shouting in the streets of Nigeria as the Presidential elections have been concluded and results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Given the checkered history of Nigeria, the unaddressed traumas of its history and the extremely acidic conduct of the political campaigns not to mention the existential threat that has been plaguing the nation it would not be surprising if there are untamed reactions in the streets but such knee jerk reactions would be counter-productive and must be avoided at all costs. We need to respond instead of reacting and this is why we need to reflect deeply before committing the destiny of the nation into the hands of mobs. I will hereby outline three crucial things that the voice of wisdom is saying to the Nigerian citizens right now.

But I will remind us that my position on this particular 2023 election all along was that it should have been postponed and preceded by a direct intervention effort to resolve the Nigerian systemic problems that could no longer be ignored. I presented evidence that our country had been programmed to keep failing without falling from the get go.

I even went as far as establishing the fact that no political palliatives or compromise would make any difference until the systemic flaws were addressed, saying that it was irrelevant who is elected as President so long as the systemic problems were not fixed. If the truth be told many of the liberation fathers of Nigeria foreknew and dreaded this sensitive moment in our history.

They foresaw that a generation would have to make the decision on behalf of the Nigerian future as to whether we should embrace peaceful means to bond in love or surrender to the baser instincts driven by the forces of disintegration that we inherited from the beginning. Now, the first thing that the voice of wisdom would counsel all Nigerians is that opinions will always differ on how things should be done in a multi-ethnic, multi-religious, and multi-generational nation- state that defines as an amalgam running on a divided programme base. Each section of the country is now predictably projecting its own view as the national standpoint. A lot of shouting is going on across the fences of offence but very little communication is being achieved. At this time, we should remember the Nigerian sage of old who spoke of the forces of disintegration in the engine room of Nigeria and the need for seasoned leadership to neutralise them before defining our national heritage. This systemic failure was never addressed and a platform of national discourse where we can speak with coherence to one another must be erected by non-state actors as a matter of urgency. The second pungent issue that the voice of wisdom would establish at this time is that the forces of nature have shown us that change left to itself will always be destructive. Stripped naked, there is very little difference between the opportunistic ambitions of the political class but we don’t realise that every single one of us, from the President to the peasant are in a sense victims of history and the branded African bent towards emotionalism, intuition and a lack of critical thought. We must recall that the destructive power of mob rule was one of the things that prompted the Greek philosophers to dream up the checks and balances of democracy. To avoid the paths of self-destruction we must revitalise the ancient African virtues of patience, non-violent communication and define our objectives clearly before the youths take to the streets in frustration. Finally, the voice of wisdom would insist that the third action item would be to immediately introduce the concept of Non-Violent Crisis Intervention into the Nigerian narrative. Working with the traditional stools, religious institutions, youths and their social media outlets we must quickly establish the fact that neither the President- elect nor his rivals are the enemies in this picture. Our objective should be to expose and fix the programmed flaws in the national engine room that is producing the poverty, confusion, devaluation of human worth and predatory instincts in our leadership. Instead of riots and meaningless violence we can use the pains we have all suffered as a stepping stone towards the new Nigeria of our dreams. For a short season, the interests and desires of our youth population for a better tomorrow coincided with the political ambitions of some political pitches but the time has come for a parting of ways. The political class should go the way of legal justice to seek redress in the courts while the youth energies must be redirected towards fixing our systemic flaws to secure a new national vision based on eternal truths. The genuine statesmen, patriots, and elders would best serve this nation if we joined hands to present the youths with the tools of non-violent communication and non-violent crisis intervention. I will conclude by saying clearly that the tragic turn of the #EndSars could have been avoided and any attempt to follow the same tracks will produce no different fruit because we have been so programmed. The wisdom of Non-Violence is a lot more fruitful and demands greater courage but it requires preparation because the uninstructed masses can easily be goaded into violence. We have come to the hour of decision and Ukraine has taught us that we have no one else but God on our side as all the so-called international observers will melt into the night in the event of an internal war. So let us heed the voice of wisdom. *Ladi Peter Thompson, Strategic thought consultant, writes in from Lagos (ladithompson@icloud. com)

