Where does Mo Autos CEO Mike Oludoyi come from?

It is said that life will give no one what he deserves, but what is demanded.

Successes is no respecter of persons; it only delivers to those who have the right weapon to fight the battle they are confronted with. Nigerians appear to also be battle-ready from the womb; they seem to understand more than everyone else.

Mike Oludoyi, founder of Mo Autos, who is based in the United States of America, is championing and redefining how automobile business should be done in the 21st century. He runs a car sales enterprise with all services done online.

Mike Oludoyi grew up in a unique household where his parents engaged in business, career and passion to help the poor. The Mo Autos CEO must have picked some of his distinctive business qualities from his parents, particularly his mother, whom he described as an inspiration.

Born in Mopa, Kogi State, the Mo Autos owner is the third child of four siblings and was very familiar with his state where he had most of his education. He attended St. Peter Nursery & Primary School, Mopa, and Harmony Secondary School in Lokoja, the state capital. He attended Salem University in Lokoja where he bagged a degree.

Giving insight into how he ventured into car sales, entrepreneurship and what inspired him, Oludoyi referenced his mother and some ambition he nursed many years ago which stemmed from his love for cars while he was much younger.

“Firstly, my business role model is my mum, I believe I got my business acumen from her. And also Elon Musk, for his innovative ideas in business,” he said.

“I’ve always had a passion for cars from a young age. I remember back in my secondary school days. I’ll sit with friends in the evening looking at the road from the campus and identifying every car that drives by, naming the brand and models. It was a little game I enjoyed so much. And I always win in the game, because I know a lot about cars.

“I even grew up with the dream of being an automobile engineer and work in car production fields. Cars have always been natural for me. This passion grew into an ability to spot excellent cars and making proper judgements of its condition, a major skill that has helped me to make sure we always deliver top quality cars to our customers.”

The Mo Autos boss explained that he encountered initial scepticism from some of his clients, but they later became the unpaid marketing arm of the company after being greatly impressed by the quality of cars and timeliness of deliveries.

“One of the initial challenges we faced is that some people were reluctant to do business with us because we are an online business, but we’ve proven our integrity and diligence over the years and many of this type of people who were reluctant before, have reached out to us and purchased cars from us and even referred friends and associate’s because of the quality of our service, quality of the cars we deliver and the unbeatable deals and prices ours customers get,” Oludoyi emphasised.

The Mo Autos owner, who is licensed and operates in Texas and Maryland, explained that beyond the quality of service, upholding his philosophy of integrity of dealing with his clients in absolute truth, has had a multiplier effect on the growth of the company.

“My business philosophy is integrity and excellence. My success in business is built mainly on word of mouth referrals, we’ve done business with some very respected and private people that don’t even allow us to post about their purchases, but they always actively refer more clients to us.

“All our previous clients are always satisfied with the quality of cars we deliver and always refer friends and associates to us. The secret is I’m always truthful with my clients, I deliver quality cars and excellent customer service all through the purchase process and even after we deliver to the clients,” added the Mo Autos CEO.

