Where does Nancy Umeh the  trailblazer public health, chef come from?

Naturally, people who do exploits in life commands a great deal of attention. The level of their achievement or influence determines to what degree people are eager to know about them.

One interesting personality who has caught the attention of many is Nancy Umeh, a woman of substance, virtue, value, vigour and great influence. For most women, being a mother is tough enough, how much more tasking can it get when an individual functions as an expert in three inter-related, yet different fields, run a family and two businesses?

Nancy Umeh is a professional chef, public health consultant and registered nurse, who has dedicated her life to drawing attention to the debilitating effects of unhealthy eating habits.

The health expert shares healthy family recipes on YouTube, Instagram and Facebook. Her videos have helped hundreds of families stay away from picky eating, prevent and cure avoidable illnesses by sharing tips on healthy and safe cooking.

The job of Nancy Umeh exercises and the responsibility of educating people on healthy eating comes naturally and easy with her. She does everything with utmost ease. Umeh is also a great dancer, at least better than many of us. She hails from Delta State, South-South Nigeria, and is a sister to Korra Obidi, popular Nigerian dance artist, model and singer.

In her videos uploaded to her social media handles, the very gospel she has been preaching is the message that healthy dieting can help prevent certain long-term (chronic) diseases such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Nancy Umeh insisted that healthy eating may also help to reduce risk of developing some cancers and help us to keep a healthy weight, as eating junk foods may cause unnecessary weight and constitute danger to the body.

The health expert and professional chef recently shares a family secret while cooking a recipe in one of the materials on Instagram. She disclosed that her family has been able to stay out of hospital for years because she ensures her family practices the message she preaches.

“Morning people. Cook breakfast with me. When people ask how we care able to stay away from hospital for years, I always tell them it’s because we eat our medicine,” Nancy Umeh wrote in the post alongside the video.

The mother-of-two and wellness enthusiast received some of the best trainings as a public health professional. She graduated with a Masters of Science Degree in Public Health from the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom, in 2013.

Nancy Umeh was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with first class honours from the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom, in 2012.

Before seeking further knowledge abroad, she graduated top of her class at the School of Nursing, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where she acquired her associate degree in Nursing in 2009.

Nancy Umeh is the founder of Radiance Cookware, a non-toxic cast iron cookware company in Nigeria. She also serves as co-founder of Ciumcurrent Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading warehousing, supermarket and shop fitting company. She has a book loaded with safe recipes for healthy family diet and can be downloaded on her Instagram bio.

