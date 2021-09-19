Where is the love of God?

The attitude of many people who profess to be Christians these days leaves much to be desired. It is a common occurrence these days to witness where those who profess to be Christians drop their Holy Bible in the streets to exchange blows with another person.

There is no regard for the death of our Lord Jesus Christ on the Cross of Calvary for the sins of the world.

This is unfortunate as it is tantamount to crucifying Christ the second time. The love of God for mankind should at all times serve as check to the behaviour of Christians.

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, universal love is an unselfish loyal and benevolent concern for the good of another person(s); the fatherly concern of God for mankind, brotherly affection for others. In terms of God, it is a person’s adoration and loyalty for God.

In demonstration of our love of God, there should be total and unquestionable obedience to the word and command from God at all times.

True love is demonstrated in times of difficulties; when obedience to the word of God might not be comfortable. Abraham proved he loved God on two occasions first as stated in Genesis 12:1-4 thus, “Now the Lord had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father’s house, unto a land that I will shew thee:

2 And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing:

3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.

4 So Abram departed, as the Lord had spoken unto him; and Lot went with him: and Abram was seventy and five years old when he departed out of Haran”. When God commanded him to leave his country to another,

He, God will show him, for the love of God, even though Abraham had not known much about the living God then but without question he, Abraham left his kindred, kept on wandering about until he came to the land of Canaan where God finally gave him. He obeyed God based on love and loyalty to him.

God appreciated and blessed him for that obedience and loyalty. In another test of faith and love, God asked Abraham to use his only son Isaac for a burnt offering as written in Genesis 22:1-3 thus,“And it came to pass after these things, that God did tempt Abraham, and said unto him, Abraham: and he said, Behold, here I am.

2 And he said, Take now thy son, thine only son Isaac, whom thou lovest, and get thee into the land of Moriah; and offer him there for a burnt offering upon one of the mountains which I will tell thee of.

3 And Abraham rose up early in the morning, and saddled his ass, and took two of his young men with him, and Isaac his son, and clave the wood for the burnt offering, and rose up, and went unto the place of which God had told him”.

Driven by faith and love of God, Abraham took his only son Isaac to go and offer to God in accordance to the Divine instruction.

At that time he should be about 115 years but he faithfully believed that God who gave him Isaac will take care of the situation; secondly the love he had for God could not permit him to disobey God even when the action was very painful. Whoever loves God is endowed with the attributes of God.

The person will love the people of God and equally be enthusiastic to the work of God. It was the love of God and His people that drove Queen Esther to take decision of going to the King even when it was against the law thereby putting her life on the line.

Whoever loves God will obey every command of God and do anything to prove his love for God. You that is reading this message, you need to prove your love by coming to service in time, being present at every meeting, paying your tithe regularly. Doing the will of God at all times to please God and you will be blessed in Jesus name.

