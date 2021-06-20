Where will you be after life on earth

Every religion believes there is life after death; it is incumbent on every man created by God to die one day (Heb.9v27). When an individual dies, where does the soul go to, hence the question of life after death comes and creates an issue of where it will be spent.

Now that you are on the earth, there is every need to prepare for your eternal life which comes after spending your time on earth.

You need to lay treasures where your soul will be received when you finally takes a have takes a bow from the earth. The Bible makes a case in Matthew 25:31-40 saying,

When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory:

And before him shall be gathered all nations: and he shall separate them one from another, as a shepherd divideth his sheep from the goats: And he shall set the sheep on his right hand, but the goats on the left. Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand,

Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in: Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me. Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee?

or thirsty, and gave thee drink? When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee? Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee? And the King shall answer and say unto them,

Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me. Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels. Human lives are in two phases.

The first stage on earth is preparatory to the second phase of eternal life either in heaven or hellfire both of them depends upon how you live your life. In the scripture above, our Lord Jesus Christ was clear giving final judgment on the two parties in accordance with their lives on earth.

The people that met Him on the earth are taken to the good things prepared for them from the beginning of the world while the people that refused meeting Him were sent to hellfire.

The scripture is a food for thought for every human being on earth. Life after death demands for preparation. That preparation is meeting Jesus Christ here on earth as Lord and Saviour. In 1st Peter 15-17 it is written,

But as he which hath called you is holy, so be ye holy in all manner of conversation; Because it is written, Be ye holy; for I am holy. And if ye call on the Father, who without respect of persons judgeth according to every man’s work, pass the time of your sojourning here in fear. We are called to accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and saviour by living a holy and righteous life. We should run away from sinful activities.

Sin is the only hindrance that will prevent us from entering into the kingdom of God. In 1st Corinthians 2:9 it is written, But as it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.

A great reward is waiting for the children of God who are going to spend their eternity in heaven.

The people that serve our Lord Jesus Christ here on earth will go to heaven at the end of their life on earth while the wicked will go to hellfire. May you be among those that will make heaven at last in Jesus name

