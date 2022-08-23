Whereabouts of abducted Abia Police DCO still unknown 2 weeks after kidnap

The whereabouts of the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Mbala Police Division, Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, DSP Dickson, is still unknown two weeks after he was kidnapped by gunmen.

Although the Abia State Police Command is yet to make any official statement on the incident. However, New Telegraph learnt that the Command had sent its tactical teams to search for the kidnapped police officer, without success.

Meanwhile, efforts made to get an update from the spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna was not successful, as he failed to respond to inquiries on the matter.

Close sources told New Telegraph that the kidnapped Enugu State-born officer may have died at the hands of the kidnappers.

New Telegraph reports that Dickson was on August 10, kidnapped inside the Mbala Police Station by unknown gunmen who attacked the station.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and other officers were said to have escaped kidnap by the whiskers, but Dickson was not that lucky.

