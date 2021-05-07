Metro & Crime

Whereabouts of New Telegraph's Sales Rep arrested Tuesday, still unknown

The whereabouts of the Sales Representative of New Telegraph newspaper in Imo State, Mr. Chuks Ugwuibe has become a source of worry for most journalists and media practitioners in the state.
About 72 hours after he was arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Police Force at the Banana Junction in Orlu, no one seems to know for sure where Chuks Ugwuibe is being held or what has become of him.
To make a bad situation worse, the inability to locate her husband after 48 hours spiked the blood pressure of Ugwuibe’s wife who was heavily pregnant and subsequently led to a premature delivery through emergency Caesarian Section, three days after her husband was arrested.
Ugwuibe was Tuesday morning arrested around a news stand at Banana Junction, Orlu on his weekly routine trip of collecting sales returns for his company, New Telegraph.
A police team reportedly swooped on the news stand and whisked him away alongside other victims.
When contacted, the state’s Police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu said he was yet to be briefed about the said arrest and promised to get back to our correspondent if anything comes up.
Our correspondent also took the complaint to the Police Control room where Ugwuibe’s name was put in circulation through radio messages to all the tactical units in the Imo State Police Command.
All the units responded that they did not have him in their custody.

