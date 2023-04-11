Whistle-Blowers Take Protest To N’Assembly Against Reps Over Stolen 48m Barrels Of Crude Oil

Whistleblowers Network, on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest at the main gate of the National Assembly against Hon. Mark Gbillah- led House of Representatives Ad – Hoc Committee on alleged 48 million barrels of stolen crude oil which was later sold in China.

The protesters, led by Ambassador Joseph Peter Umoh, carried banners and placards with inscriptions denouncing the setting up of the Ad-Hoc Committee by the House of Representatives when the crime was already being litigated against in the court of law.

While addressing journalists via a written statement, Ambassador Umoh said that the Hon. Mark Gbillah-led Ad-Hoc Committee on the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of stolen crude oil, later sold in China at $2.4 billion, was unnecessary since the crime was already subjected to litigation.

According to the Spokesperson of the protesters, as Whistleblowers, they blew open the stolen crude oil and illegal sales in China to Hon. Mark Gbillah and Nigerians generally.

He also pointed out that, rather than carry them along in the planned investigation, Mark Gbillah and his Ad-Hoc Committee decided to do it alone, raising suspicion on vested interests.

Part of the statement reads: “The Whistleblowers who furnished Hon Mark Gbillah the information germane to the 48million barrels of crude oil stolen did not file any petition to the National Assembly for any investigation or hearing, neither were they called as witnesses to testify during the hearing.

“Because Gbillah did not follow this sacrosanct due process, the purported public hearing by the Ad – hoc committee is a sham predicated on unilateral action driven by greed.

“Therefore we the whistleblowers at this protest, authoritatively assert that the National Assembly does not hear or deliberate on any matter in court.

“Two different competent courts of jurisdictions, are already handling the case filed against the Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari to account for proceeds from the stolen crude oil which are roughly estimated to be $2.4billion at $50 per barrel and $4.8billion at $100per barrel.

“Hon Gbillah led Ad – Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives, should therefore hand off the matter by not sitting or carrying out any public hearing on it “, he said.

When told that the Ad-Hoc Committee was not set up by Hon Gbillah himself but by the leadership of the House of Representatives, he explained that the protest was staged for the leadership of the House to know the futility of its action on the Committee.”

Like this: Like Loading...