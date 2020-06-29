Whistleblower reports Malami to President over $1bn deal

A

whistleblower, John Okupurhe, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation(AGF) of refusal to pay him his commission on whistle blowing that exposed a huge secret deposit.

Okpurhe, in a letter written by his lawyer, Aliyu Lemu, dated June 22, 2020, accused the AGF of refusing to pay the commission after exposing over $1bn (N420bn) hidden in Unity Bank Plc.

He claimed to have exposed the account that was secretly being operated by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to illegally collect revenue from vessels.

According to him, necessary details were provided the Office of the AGF in respect of the secret account in line with the whistle-blower policy.

He also claimed that an agreement was signed.

In the said agreement, Okpurhe, according to the letter, would be entitled to a commission if the information provided turned out credible.

The whistleblower said after playing his own part, the AGF’s office began to give excuses.

The letter read in part: “Pursuant to the whistleblower policy of the Federal Government, our client approached the Office of the AGF with confidential information in respect of hidden public funds concealed in a commercial bank in Lagos contrary to the Treasury Single Account policy which requires all public revenue or funds to be domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Our client presented the Office of the AGF with qualifying information on a cloned account with the Nigerian Ports Authority which was being used to illegally collect revenue from vessels by the signatories who are no longer in the service of the NPA.

“Upon establishing that our client’s information qualified under the whistleblower policy, the Office of the AGF signed a whistleblower agreement with our client through his appointed counsel- Mamman, Maiyaki & Co.

“The information provided by our client eventually led to the exposure of the hidden/concealed funds in Unity Bank Plc. to the tune of $1,034,515, 000.”

He said that the Head of Asset Management and Recovery Unit, Mrs. Ladidi Mohammed, informed him that the matter was in court and that plans had changed.

Okuprhe said when asked who filed the suit, she (Mohammed) could not come up with the answer.

He said that she could not also disclose in which court the matter was pending.

The whistleblower stated that he was told that because the money involved was huge, the Office of the AGF recommended a private firm with which he should enter into a contract to help him get the funds.

The whistle-blower said he was made to sign a Memorandum of Understanding by the AGF office with the company to forfeit 60 per cent of his reward.

He said in a dramatic twist, his lawyer was attacked by armed policemen in his office who robbed him and made away with the original copy of the agreement signed with the AGF.

Okpurhe, however, called on the President to quickly intervene so he could be paid otherwise failure to pay him could undermine the integrity of the whistleblower policy.

