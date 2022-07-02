White Money to headline Abia World Tourism Day 2022 celebration

Travel & Tourism

Ahead of this year’s World Tourism Day 2022 celebration, Abia State Tourism Board has confirmed the winner of a TV reality show, Big Brother Najia (BBN) 2021, White Money, as one of its headliners for the event as he has committed in using his brand to promote the state tourism. This was disclosed by the General Manager of the board, Jackie Onyekachi Atuloma, following a recent meeting by the planning team of the event with White Money, who is one of the expected guests with other indigenous celebrities at this year’s event, with the goal of positively changing the narrative and showcasing the tourism potentials of the state to attract investors and tourists to the state. The GM, who has been visiting various tourist sites across the state and reaching out to investors, said she is committed to the goal of the board and the mandate of the state governor to make Abia State a tourist destination of choice and boost the economy of the state.

 

