White Money to headline Abia World Tourism Day 2022 celebration

Ahead of this year’s World Tourism Day 2022 celebration, Abia State Tourism Board has confirmed the winner of a TV reality show, Big Brother Najia (BBN) 2021, White Money, as one of its headliners for the event as he has committed in using his brand to promote the state tourism. This was disclosed by the General Manager of the board, Jackie Onyekachi Atuloma, following a recent meeting by the planning team of the event with White Money, who is one of the expected guests with other indigenous celebrities at this year’s event, with the goal of positively changing the narrative and showcasing the tourism potentials of the state to attract investors and tourists to the state. The GM, who has been visiting various tourist sites across the state and reaching out to investors, said she is committed to the goal of the board and the mandate of the state governor to make Abia State a tourist destination of choice and boost the economy of the state.
Related Articles
Kangiwa, Okupe, others underscore importance of Tourism, Transportation Summit on AFCFTA
As preparation for this year’s edition of the Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo organised by the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), gathers momentum for its November 15 and 16 dates at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, a lot of interests and discussions are being generated around the summit. […]
Expo 2020 survey: Nigerians, others call for global partnership to tackle challenges
Ahead of Expo 2020 Dubbai, a recent survey suggests that about 75% Nigerians want greater knowledge sharing between communities and individuals in confronting global challenges so as to help build a better future. This followed the more than 22,000 people across 24 countries tracked, sharing the same sentiment in a world irrevocably changed by COVID-19. […]
I am committed to building the next generation of skilled aviators –Ogbebo
Joy Ogbebo, fondly called Mamaj, is an aviation consultancy, career development, advocacy and media personality, who with over three decades of vast experience in the aviation industry, is committed to building the next generation of aviators through her numerous platforms, which include: Mamaj Aviation Blog; Mamaj Aviation Television; and Mamaj Mentorship Academy (Convener of the […]
