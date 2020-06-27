White rage versus Black rage (2)

• How to deal with anger

Regarding profiling and making that judgemental call on the African – American lady at the bank, I was wrong on all fronts especially because I was judging from an uninformed viewpoint. Regrettably, ignorance is not an excuse, however, this is exactly how White rage works. My action was quite unsafe because a typical White rage exhibitor would have quietly assessed and drawn up a conclusion based on stereotype. May not be vocal or openly reactive but surely have a structure that aids the rage, however, unreasonable or unjustifiable it may sound. Professor Carol Anderson of Emory University, who authored White Rage, wrote: “The trigger of White rage, inevitably, is Black advancement. It is not the mere presence of Black people that is the problem, rather, it is the Blackness with ambition, with drive, with purpose, with aspirations and with demand for full and equal citizenship.” What I’ve noticed though, is that White rage isn’t limited to White’s supremacy ideology, it happens even in same race nations or societies.

A research showed that 50% of its participants would rather take lesser pay which is higher in comparison with oth-ers he knows than take a much higher pay which is lower in comparison with others he knows. Illustrating this, half of the participants chose to accept a job for hypothetical N5 million per annum while their colleagues take N3 million per annum over accepting N8 million per annum for their colleagues to earn N10 million for the same duration. That desire to dominate and probably oppress, to feel secure in some is an inexplicable human nature which robs them of their peace. As regard White rage versus Black rage, there are sharp but interesting differences between the two. As catastrophic as Black rage is, it’s usually brief while White rage is subtle but prolonged.

Both are terrible no doubt, but I dare say, Black rage is easier to manage especially when the root cause is provocation. White rage on the contrary is more psychological and tougher to deal with as it stems from mindset which has been ingrained over generations or a lifetime. The exhibitor is imprisoned in its own mind bubble which isn’t the reality. The reality which Gary Vaynerchuk eloquently made clear in a statement is that: ’’The world is abundant, nobody else is taking out of your pocket.’’ Concluding here, White or Black rage transcends race, gender or sexual orientation. The former is such exhibited or systematically put in place based on a feeling that one is more entitled than others while the latter is reactionary violence to such absurdity. Call to Action At the Wellness Centre, we have identified over 20 differences with various possible ways to deal with their root causes for those seeking freedom and peace of mind.

