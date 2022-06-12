News

White supremacists arrested at US pride event

Police in the US state of Idaho have arrested 31 members of a white supremacist group and charged them with conspiracy to riot at a pride event.

Police say they were tipped by a local resident in the city of Coeur D’Alene, who had spotted the men with masks and shields getting into a lorry, reports the BBC.

The vehicle was soon stopped, and the men – members of Patriot Front group – were arrested.

“They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said.

He added that riot gear and a smoke grenade were found in the lorry in the vehicle.

The lorry was stopped near where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding the Coeur d’Alene Pride in the Park event.

The arrested men in the north-western US state have so far made no public comments.

Photos and videos have emerged on social media showing the accused in masks kneeling on the grass with their hands tied behind their backs.

The police revealed that they were alerted by the local resident, who called them to say that it “looked like a little army” was loading up into the lorry.

The arrested members of Patriot Front are from 11 different US states.

Patriot Front was formed in 2017 after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The group’s manifesto calls for the formation of a white ethnostate in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups.

 

