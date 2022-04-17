White: The colour of resurrection

White represents peace. It is the colour of purity, the colour associated with angels and above all, the colour of resurrection.

To celebrate the Easter celebration, we went all out to give you a few fashion pieces in white that would suit different occasions that may come up after the Easter Sunday service.

From evening gowns, to Easter Sunday brunch, to a night out with friends or even for a dress up as wedding guest, this collection will give you an idea or two on the best way to show up looking glam.

Although we chose all white, it is your choice to make it a touch of white. When choosing accessories for white, go for darker shades of jewellery.

Silver or gold always go well with white. Let these few photos inspire your creativity. Have beautiful Easter celebration

