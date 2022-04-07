Business

Whitefield, Coca-Cola, Sterling One Foundations empower youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Whitefield Foundation, Coca- Cola Foundation and Sterling One Foundation, alongside other partners, have trained and empowered over 60,000 youths and women across the country, with over 20,000 youths in Kano alone, to aid wealth creation and contribute positively to the economy, according to a press release.

The executing partner, Whitefield Foundation, also disbursed over N30 million in financial grants to the top 1,000 beneficiaries from every state in Nigeria through Sterling Bank. The project was a three-month skill acquisition program across Nigeria using a hybrid approach of a digital and physical mode of delivery to penetrate the hinterland despite the spate of insecurity in the country.

The physical training sessions in Kano State were held in five different centers with participants drawn from all the 44 local governments, while the digital was delivered through collaboration with the Kano State Ministry of Youth and Sports. In total, 20,567 residents of Kano State benefited from the skills acquisition programme.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Central banks intensify criticism of cryptocurrencies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the global body for central banks, has stepped up its criticism of cryptocurrencies, describing them as “speculative assets rather than money.” In a report published yesterday ahead of the full release of its Annual Economic Report on June 29, BIS argued that cryptocurrencies were used in many cases to […]
Business

Waivers: Why Customs snubbed auditor-general’s queries

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The 11 queries issued by the Auditor- General of the Federation (AuGF) to Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have become a subject of contention among stakeholders who said that the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning should be blamed for loss of revenue through import of waivers to individuals, importers and government agencies, BAYO […]
Business

IoD elects president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria has elected Dr. Ije Jidenma as the 17th president and chairman of its governing council.   A statement signed by the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Mr. Bamidele Alimi, noted that Jidenma was elected for a two-year tenure in line with the IoD’s rules and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica