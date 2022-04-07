Whitefield, Coca-Cola, Sterling One Foundations empower youths

The Whitefield Foundation, Coca- Cola Foundation and Sterling One Foundation, alongside other partners, have trained and empowered over 60,000 youths and women across the country, with over 20,000 youths in Kano alone, to aid wealth creation and contribute positively to the economy, according to a press release.

The executing partner, Whitefield Foundation, also disbursed over N30 million in financial grants to the top 1,000 beneficiaries from every state in Nigeria through Sterling Bank. The project was a three-month skill acquisition program across Nigeria using a hybrid approach of a digital and physical mode of delivery to penetrate the hinterland despite the spate of insecurity in the country.

The physical training sessions in Kano State were held in five different centers with participants drawn from all the 44 local governments, while the digital was delivered through collaboration with the Kano State Ministry of Youth and Sports. In total, 20,567 residents of Kano State benefited from the skills acquisition programme.

