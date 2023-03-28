Whitemoney Apologises To Inyama, Doyin Over Viral Video

Following what transpired between White money and Inyama over his relationship advice where he said “no woman is out of a man’s league as long as he has money”, the BBnaija star has, however, publicly apologised to the actress.

New Telegraph had last week reported that the actress projected her disgust over Whitemoney’s remark by insulting his mother, which in response, Whitemoney rained insults on Inyama for involving his mother in the conversation, stressing that if she didn’t understand what he meant, she should have quietly scrolled.

But while featuring on ‘The Honest Bunch podcast’ hosted by actor Nedu, Whitemoney who had also clashed with his colleague Doyin online, after using Doyin as an example to his agreed statement that ladies don’t fancy broke men made the public apology.

Recall that the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) winner had said that females who participated in the reality TV show do beg him to introduce them to his brands and business partners, which he claimed to be a means of seeking his support, in Quote “Hookups”

Tendering his heartfelt apology to Doyin, Victoria Inyama, and every other woman who was offended by his statements, he said he only wanted to motivate guys and never meant to sound demeaning in the video.

He however said he should have clarified by saying ‘some women’ instead of all women.

He explained further by saying he already apologized to Victoria Inyama and she also apologized for insulting his mother, and also address the comments he made about Doyin on the podcast.

According to him, he claimed he’s sure Doyin only watched the snippets that went viral online and not the full video which was over an hour long, noting that even if she did and was offended by his comments, he is genuinely sorry.

The reality star voiced out that he will never talk down on women because he was raised by them and they are a big part of his career.

He said, “I will never slander women, I will never talk bad against women, I was raised by women, I love women, my team is filled with women, and I don’t have anything against women.

“Women have been a major part of my career and I appreciate every single woman in my life that I’ve come across and yet to come across.

“So I’m sorry to all the women who feel insulted, I didn’t mean to insult anybody intentionally, I’m not above mistakes, and I’m not perfect, thank you very much, let love lead.”

Watch video below 👇

Like this: Like Loading...