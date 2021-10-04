News Top Stories

WhiteMoney beats 5 others to win BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’

…goes home with N30m cash, SUV, apartment

 

Hazel ‘WhiteMoney’ Oyeye, 29, has won the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show. White Money defeated fellow housemates, Liquorose, Pere, Cross, Angel, Emmanuel, to win the coveted grand prize worth N90 million, the highest in the show’s history, which will be handed out to the ultimate winner.

 

 

White Money will be rewarded with N30m cash prize while N60 million will cover travel and gifts including apartment, Innosen Motors and other After 72 days of excitement, intrigue, suspense, romance and nail-biting drama, Africa’s most watched reality show came to a rousing end at the final live eviction show yesterday night.

 

From the six finalists in the house, Liquorose and Pere  emerged first and second runner- ups, while Cross, Angel and Emmanuel fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. White Money joins the past winners like Laycon, Mercy, Efe and Miracle, who are winners of BBNaija seasons five, four, three and two respectively.

 

The Enugu State-born, positioned himself as the house’s designated chef and an all-round bringer of good vibes. It didn’t take him long to win the hearts of fans.

 

White Money, for the greater  part of the show, has always been a strong contender and did well to stay ahead of the pack from the first day. One of his memorable moments was when he had a clash  with Pere during the whisper game.

 

Their fight was also the one that trended the most on social media, with some fans even recreating the moment as comedy skits  Highlights of the grand finale of the sixth edition on the night include breathtaking performances by Made Kuti, who opened the show with his song ‘Free Your Mind’; former BBNaija  Pepper Dem’ housemates, Avala also thrilled the audience with her electrifying performance.

 

Winner of BBNaija season 5, Laycon was also on hand to thrill the audience during the final

