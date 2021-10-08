Whitemoney: I’ve no romantic feelings for Queen

Big Brother Naija latest winner, Hazel Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has cleared all doubts about the possibility of a romantic relationship with ex-housemate Queen. The Season Six winner in an interview said he has his sights on forthcoming projects and taking advantage of his new platform and there is currently no space for a romantic relationship. On if he ever felt romantically entangled with the beauty queen, the actor and businessman said he didn’t, but saw her as a friend while in the house.

Whitemoney’s revelation interestingly comes as no surprise as he had made his intentions clear while in the house. However, both housemates enjoyed a very cordial relationship which some fans hoped could lead to something more intimate. Whitemoney emerged winner of the Sixth Season of the reality show on Sunday, October, with 47% of fan votes. On Monday, October 4, he was presented with cash prize of N30 million and a brand new sports utility vehicle (SUV) for winning BBNaija season six.

During the prize presentation, the photographer also received keys to a two-bedroom flat in the Lekki axis of Lagos state. This year’s grand prize is the highest in the show’s history since its debut in 2006. The 2021 BBNaija season, which ran for 10 weeks, witnessed several twists and intrigues, including a fake eviction show. This show’s sixth season recorded a cumulative vote of over one billion from fans.

This is about a hundred million votes more than that of last year — the ‘Lockdown’ edition — which raked in over 900 million votes from fans. Meanwhile, the headline sponsor of the show, Abeg Technologies, saw users of its Abeg app soar by 7000% following its sponsorship of the reality TV show. The growth of the Abeg app, which offers users the flexibility to receive and send money using cash transfers, exploded after it was announced headline sponsor of BBNaija in July 2020.

The growth is expected to continue due to its association with the reality TV show. According to the COO of Abeg Technologies, Patricia Adoga, the popularity of the BBNaija show, adjudged the biggest reality TV in Africa, rubbed off on its business as users of the Abeg app rose from 20,000 before BBNaija season 6 to 1.8 million users during the show. Adoga revealed this during the prize presentation to the eventual winner, ‘Whitemoney’ Onou. “The partnership has been very fruitful for us and a great way to expose the Abeg brand to the public. We are definitely looking forward to partnering with BBNaija again in the coming years,” Adoga says.

