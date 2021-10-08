Arts & Entertainments

Whitemoney: I’ve no romantic feelings for Queen

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Big Brother Naija latest winner, Hazel Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has cleared all doubts about the possibility of a romantic relationship with ex-housemate Queen. The Season Six winner in an interview said he has his sights on forthcoming projects and taking advantage of his new platform and there is currently no space for a romantic relationship. On if he ever felt romantically entangled with the beauty queen, the actor and businessman said he didn’t, but saw her as a friend while in the house.

Whitemoney’s revelation interestingly comes as no surprise as he had made his intentions clear while in the house. However, both housemates enjoyed a very cordial relationship which some fans hoped could lead to something more intimate. Whitemoney emerged winner of the Sixth Season of the reality show on Sunday, October, with 47% of fan votes. On Monday, October 4, he was presented with cash prize of N30 million and a brand new sports utility vehicle (SUV) for winning BBNaija season six.

During the prize presentation, the photographer also received keys to a two-bedroom flat in the Lekki axis of Lagos state. This year’s grand prize is the highest in the show’s history since its debut in 2006. The 2021 BBNaija season, which ran for 10 weeks, witnessed several twists and intrigues, including a fake eviction show. This show’s sixth season recorded a cumulative vote of over one billion from fans.

This is about a hundred million votes more than that of last year — the ‘Lockdown’ edition — which raked in over 900 million votes from fans. Meanwhile, the headline sponsor of the show, Abeg Technologies, saw users of its Abeg app soar by 7000% following its sponsorship of the reality TV show. The growth of the Abeg app, which offers users the flexibility to receive and send money using cash transfers, exploded after it was announced headline sponsor of BBNaija in July 2020.

The growth is expected to continue due to its association with the reality TV show. According to the COO of Abeg Technologies, Patricia Adoga, the popularity of the BBNaija show, adjudged the biggest reality TV in Africa, rubbed off on its business as users of the Abeg app rose from 20,000 before BBNaija season 6 to 1.8 million users during the show. Adoga revealed this during the prize presentation to the eventual winner, ‘Whitemoney’ Onou. “The partnership has been very fruitful for us and a great way to expose the Abeg brand to the public. We are definitely looking forward to partnering with BBNaija again in the coming years,” Adoga says.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Uche Maduagwu: 98% of actresses get car gifts from married gay men

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has alleged that 98 per cent of his female colleagues have gotten car gifts from married gay men. The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday. He said: “Being gay is my birthright so don’t try to change me ko le work Naija actresses who criticise me are […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija’s Vee excited on meeting Naomi Campbell

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Former housemate of Nigeria’s popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Vee has been left speechless after meeting her idol, Naomi Campbell, for the first time. The reality TV star met the American supermodel at the popular Nike Art Gallery in Lagos on Thursday and couldn’t hide her excitement. Obviously thrilled by the meeting, Vee […]
Arts & Entertainments

How Swag Omoluwabi’s mother foresaw his future of philanthropy, entrepreneurship

Posted on Author Reporter

  God knows that the world has yet to see a better year in the last decades, but true experienced entrepreneurs rarely allow themselves to be affected by this when they must deal with one challenge or the other, with tact poise, and acumen. To say that Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, popularly referred to as Swag […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica